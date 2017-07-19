Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
Contact Addresses Of Top Machine Fabricators In Nigeria
Are you searching for competent industrial machine fabricators in Nigeria and can’t find one?
If it’s so, then don’t look too far because below is the contact addresses of companies that specializes in the fabrication of high quality/durable machines and equipment for agriculture, food processing and chemical industries in Nigeria.
## Techo-Quip Nigeria Ltd
PRODUCTS
Fruit Processing and concentration plant (Mango, Apple, Pineapple, Orange e.t.c.)
Fruit Juice Powder production machines/plant
Tomato paste production machine/plant
Soya milk plant
Solid mineral processing Machine
Exercise book ruling plant
Briquetting plant
Toilet Roll Plant
Incubator
FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRY
Cassava derivatives plants
Complete rice production plant
Instant pounded yam Plant
Malting Plant
Palm Oil Plant
Palm kennel Processing Plant
CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
Detergent Powder Plant
Liquid soap/degreaser plant
Tablet & Bar soap plant
Insecticides Plant
Body Perfume Plant
CASSAVA PROCESSING MACHINE/PLANT
Flash Dryer
Cabinet Dryer
Steam tube dryer
Automatic Garri Fryer
Stainless Rasper/Granulator
Hydraulic Presser
Chipping Machine
Sifter
Pulverizer
OTHER FIELD OF SPECIALIZATION
Briquetting plant (Sawdust Compressor)
Interlocking Bricks Machine (Affordable Housing)
Complete Foam Plant
14 – 16 Olusola Ikare ST, Alake Bustop, Idimu Ikotun Road, Idimu Lagos
Tel: +234-08022904222, +234-08098904222, +234-08036292557
Contact Addresses Of Top Machine Fabricators In Nigeria
## NOVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD – Private owned Company
PRODUCTS
Palm oil processing machines
Multi-grain thresher
Fish Smoking Kiln
Manual Maize Sheller
Shea butter production plant
Soybean thresher
Stainless Steel detergent discharge Chutes
Cassava Processing Machines
Livestock feed mill
Batch dryer
Stainless steel Fruit Juice Plant
Rice milling machine. ETC
FACTORY ADDRESS
New Ibadan Oyo Expressway,
Opposite PW yard, Akinleye, Ibadon, Nigeria.
GSM: +234 (0) 705577046, +234 (0) 8055301422, +234 (0) 8052816610
Email: info@novatechltd.com
novatechng@gmail.com
## Project Development Institute (PRODA) – Owned By Federal government of Nigeria
Products
Garri production machines and equipment.
Cassava chipping machine
Palm Produce Processing machines and Plant setup
Fish Feed Pelleting Machines:
Maize/corn sheller:
Soya Bean Flour Processing machines/Plant
Industrial electric dryers
Mechanical kneading machine
Industrial fruit juice extractor
Contact Address
Emene Industrial Layout, off Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway
08033620332, 07098811745, P. M. B. 01609
Information: info@proda-ng.org
Sales: sales@proda-ng.org
##Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO)
List of Products
1. Cassava Chipping Machine
2. Pelletizer
3. Cabinet tray dryer
4. Cassava mash homogenizer
5. Cassava mash stirrer
6. Screen separator
7. Garri fryer
8. Plantain slicer
9. Cowpea dehuller
10. Low cost extruder
11. Beniseed air cleaner
12. Melon sheller
13. Three -phase Electroplating Rectifier
14. FIIRO’s arc welding equipment
15. Sesame seed oil expeller
16. Cassava peeling machine
17. Cashew nut roaster
18. Groundnut processing plant.
CONTACT ADDRESS
Contact Addresses Of Top Machine Fabricators In Nigeria
Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi
3, FIIRO Road, Near Cappa Bus Stop
Off Agege Motor road, Oshodi
P.M.B 21023, Ikeja, Lagos
Phone: 08023415016, 07053294072, 08039191669,
08033863474, 09090795118, 08133013062
Official E-Mail: info@fiiro.gov.ng
Enquiry on FIIRO Technologies: enquiry@fiiro.gov.ng
ZONAL OFFICES
1. Abuja Zonal Office
Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi
2, Gashua Close, Area 8 Garki, Abuja
Phone: 08033119923
2. Kano Zonal Office
Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi
Sharada Industrial Phase 1
P.M.B 3271, Kano
Phone: 08032879554
## NIGERIA MACHINE TOOLS – Government Owned
NMTL manufactures and assembles the following agricultural equipment:
TRACTORS:
4 x 4 Special Utility Tractors
55 HP Tractors – BULL 55
IMPLEMENTS
Tipping Trailers
Disc Harrows
Disc Plough
Ridgers
MACHINE TOOLS
Lathe Machines (260mm Centre Height, 1000mm / 1500mm Between Centre’s)
Milling Machines (Vertical and Horizontal Type)
Drilling Machines (Bench, Pillar and Radial Type)
Pedestal Grinding Machines
Wood Working Machines (Circular and Band Sawing, Wood Planing Machine)
CONTACT ADDRESS
Head Office
1 Taofeek Lawal Street
Off Raymond Njoku Street
SW Ikoyi
Lagos, Nigeria.
Email
info@nigeriamachinetools.com
Tel.: +234-461-5432
Fax.: +234-461-5434
Factory Site
Km 8, Ikirun Road
Osogbo
Osun State
Nigeria
Email
nmt@nigeriamachinetools.com
## Eldorado Nigeria Limited
PRODUCTS
Steel Fabrication
Trailers
Fuel Tankers
Tank Farms
Warehouses
Civil work
Grain Silo
Contact Address:
27, Henry Carr Street,
Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 1 790 3288
## S. Adiss Agricultural Engineering Limited
PRODUCTS
Animal Feeds Processing Machines
Fish Pellets Processing Machines
Cassava Processing Machines
Chicken Processing Machines
Palm Kernel Oil Processing Machines
Grain Processing Machines
Rice Processing Machines
Palm Oil Processing Machines
Soap Processing Machines
Soya Beans Processing Machines
Soap Processing Machines
Soya Beans Processing Machines
FACTORY ADDRESS
Km 10, Along Ibadan-Lalupon Rd, Oganla Village, Ibadan, Oyo State, NIGERIA, West Africa.
Phone:234-80-2350 4754
Phone: 234-80-3410 2920
Email: info@sadissengineering.com
## NIJI GROUP
Porducts
Automatic Gari Fryer
Hammer Mill
Cassava Grater
Hydraulic Presser
Automated Sieve
Bone Crusher
ETC
CONTACT ADDRESS
Email: info@nijigroup.com
Tel: 01-7743152, 08037066261
If you are a Machine and Equipment Fabricator in Nigeria and you feel your organization deserves to be on the above list please contact us on Tel: 08037191728 or email: cashkom@gmail.com
Leave a Reply