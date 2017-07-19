244OgeKweFoli153

Nigerian has three major languages namely Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa. The thing is not a large number of people can communicate in these three languages. This is perhaps because English is our main lingua franca. There are so many benefits of speaking these three languages. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares these benefits. It is, noteworthy, to say that even though we are encouraging Nigerians to speak these three languages, more and more citizens are moving away from even communicating in their own mother tongue. You will have more job opportunities

There are certain jobs you cannot apply for if you cannot speak these three languages. And you know that these jobs come with fantastic salaries and bonuses. For example, you cannot work for BBC Hausa, if you cannot speak Hausa whether you are a veteran broadcaster or not.Improve your competitiveness

Speaking a second or third traditional language makes your curriculum vitae stand out and can boost you to the top of the interview list with potential employers. You are very competitive.

Can earn more money.

The financial returns of learning an extra Nigerian language can help you earn more money. You can freelance as a translator thus making more quids on the side.

Get to try on different personalities

You cannot be pigeonholed if you speak these languages. Hence, You can easily shift from one personality to another depending on which language you and your friends are speaking. You will have an all-rounded personality.

Opens up social and cultural opportunities

Speaking another language allows you to interact with different people and understand the perks of other cultures. This means that you have better chances to make friends, explore different ways of life and be able to blend with different lifestyles.

Improves problem-solving

Being multilingual in traditional languages can improve your brain functions like the ability to focus attention and perform mental tasks. Thus, people who speak more than one Nigerian language can process information more efficiently.

Help keeps you safe

Have you been in a dangerous situation in which you do not speak the same language with the people involved? Well, persons who are multilingual do not need to worry because their ability to speak and understand whatever they are saying can save you. However, do not be too hasty to respond because this can also be fatal.

