A hotel stay should be a smooth and exciting experience. You do not want anyone harassing you. This said, there are some people who call for embarrassment by the things they do in their hotel rooms. So, whether you are a hotel room regular or save your stays for special occasions, there are few things you should never do in a hotel room, particularly, if you want to keep yourself safe or return to lodge at the hotel again. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these things.

Smoke

In some hotels, the no smoke sign is clear. However, some persons feel that since they are in the comfort of their room, there is no need to observe the no-smoke rule. You are wrong. If smoking is not allowed, just do not smoke. Remember, you are not the only one that will use the room.

Give out your room number

A rule of thumb is to never reveal your hotel room number to a stranger or even someone you have just spoken with you for a few minutes or hours. Also, if you are meeting someone for the first time, do so outside your room or even outside your hotel. You do not want your room burgled.

Sneak in animals

You love your dog and chances are that you may bring him or her with you when you travel as a companion. Some hotels will not allow animals in the room. As a result, some lodgers will sneak these animals in. If you are discovered, you may be thrown out of the hotel or you may be fined.

Turn your room to a minibar

You may not have enough money to go to a minibar to down some bottles. As such, you have loaded your bag with bottles of alcoholic drinks that your room becomes a sort of minibar. You may do one of the following-go to the minibar, visit a nearby store if you feel the drinks at the hotel are expensive or just completely avoid alcohol.

Steal

You will be shocked that some hotel customers are just thieves. They take the opportunity to steal. Items like towels, drapes and even bed sheets. If you are caught, you will simply be arrested.

Keep your music low

You may want to entertain yourself in your hotel room. However, you should not do so at the detriment of others. If the music becomes too loud, you may just get a knock or call that you should lower the music. This can be shameful.

