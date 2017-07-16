244OgeKweFoli153

The Nigerian police has advised all citizens to avoid the following places as they have been identified as hot spots for Ritual Killings:

1. Ota, Ogun State

2. Lambe, Ogun State

3. Ikorodu,Lagos State

4. Mowe, Ogun State

5. The Bridge linking Abiola Garden with Otedola Estate, Lagos.

6. Isheri Olowo-Ira under Bridge, Lagos

7. Toyota Bus Stop on Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Lagos (Clifford Oji’s former location)

8. Waterfront River Niger area Of Onitsha, Anambra State

9. Isiala-Ngwa, Abia state

10, Igwurita, Muruokoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers state

11. Ilorin-Oro Road, Kwara state

12. Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Kogi state

13. Kaduna Eastern By-Pass, Kaduna state

14. The Bank of River Kaduna, Kaduna state

15. Kaduna/Abuja Expressway, Kaduna state

16. Abuja Motor Park,Kaduna

17. Kawo Motor Park, Kaduna

18. The Railway tracks, Kaduna

These are Nigeria police emergency numbers in Lagos, please:

POLICE CONTROL ROOM 1 – 07055350249 and 07035068242.

RRS CONTROL ROOM 2, Alausa – 08065154338 and 07055462708

CONTROL ROOM 3 SHQ; – 08079279349 and 08063299264 and 767 toll free line.

If you by mistake fall victim quickly send an sms/pre-text message to all or any of these numbers.

Make sure you drive at the middle of express road at all times. If anyone tells you that your car is sparking or there is fire or smoke coming out from your car bonnet, please do not listen just drive on. That is their new tactics.

Pls kindly advice your loved ones accordingly.

Forwarded as received.

