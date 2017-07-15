244OgeKweFoli153

Profitable Farming Businesses In Nigeria That Will Make You a Millionaire

According to most economic experts, agriculture holds the key to the eradication of poverty and mass unemployment of our youths in Nigeria.

Therefore, I urge interested investors and all the unemployed youths in Nigeria who can’t find a job after long search to consider going into farming.

Gone are the days where farming in Nigeria is considered a sector of the economy reserved for the poor and school dropouts.

But I would dare to let you know that farming in Nigeria is now a big business that gives huge returns on investment.

Nigeria as a large land mass suitable for farming,

Favorable weather condition for farming in Nigeria.

Cheap labor force.

A ready market due to its huge population of over 170 million

All these make farming business in Nigeria very profitable.

To confirm whether farming in Nigeria is profitable please kindly visit any of the top 10 most profitable farms in Nigeria listed below.

1. OLUSEGUN OBASANJO [OBASANJO FARMS]

2. ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR [MAIZUBE FARMS]

3. MURTALA NYAKO [SEBORE FARMS]

4. USMAN DANTATA JR. [ANADARIYA FARMS]

5. SIR. JOSEPH I.A. ARUMEMI-IKHIDE [OJEMAI FAMRS]

6. ARINZE ONEBUNNE [JOVANNA FARMS]

7. DR. OLATUNDE AGBATO [ANIMAL CARE SERVICES KONSULT]

8. ABDULLAHI ADAMI [NAGARI INTEGRATED DAIRY FARM]

9. ALHAJI WAHAB IYANDA FOLAWIYO [FOLAWIYO FARMS LIMITED]

10. PETER ADENIYI [ANU-OLUWA FARMS]

Owners of these farms saw farming in Nigeria as a Big business and they took advantage of the opportunities in it to make huge profit.

There are some other Silent millionaire-farmers in Nigeria and there is no end in sight to how much these few can make from farming in Nigeria.

So you too can start a small scale farm and grow it to become profitable farming business in Nigeria.

To get started below are the most Profitable Farming Businesses In Nigeria That Will Make You a Millionaire.

#. Plantain Farming– One thing about Plantain is that when planted once, it keeps producing year in year out for eternity. Like Rice and Garri, Plantain is widely consumed in Nigeria and you know — any food that is popular in Nigeria is always a huge income earner due to the population of the country.

I really haven’t seen Farmers in Nigeria taking advantage of the opportunity in Plantain Farming to create wealth for themselves. Plantain is highly priced in Nigeria and is always in high demand all year round. Fry it, Boil it, Roast it — it will never get angry with you, that’s how liberal Plantain is. I can tell you, Millions of Naira is currently lying fallow untapped in this sector of Farming in Nigeria.

##. Poultry Farming – Everyone knows how ‘Cashy’ this one is, it doesn’t need much introduction and yet it’s still not fully tapped. What we currently have are few badly managed, scantily equipped poultry farms here and there. I’m yet to see a full fledged, high tech Poultry Farm as it is in The USA and Europe except Obasanjo’s Farm which I don’t think is currently in serious business.

Any serious entrepreneur who is able to fire this up will have huge profit to contend with. The reason is because Nigerians eat chicken more than snakes do and 70% of our consumption still based on importation. The egg is yet another goldmine!

##. Pineapple Farming – Money is sweet, everything sweet is money, and Pineapple is sweet. Ask any Australian Farmer and he will tell you how huge the income in Pineapple Farming is in their country. Any juice maker that doesn’t have Pineapple flavor variety in his product line is not yet in business. That tells you how popular Pineapple is, not only in Nigeria but Worldwide.

Nigeria seems to have better soil for Pineapple Farming than Australia where Farmers are making it big in the business. A Pineapple sells in Mile-12 market in Lagos for about N200 — If you are able to harvest one million in a year, you will earn least N80 x 1,000,000 = N80,000,000

##. Beans Farming – A bag of Beans costs twice more than a bag of Rice and garri the Northern Nigerians are making it big in Beans Farming supplying almost all over Nigeria and beyond. But one thing is that, this same Beans also can do very well in the South East, South West, and South South Nigeria soils. So why only the North?

##. Goat Rearing – It’s only in the North that goat is reared in commercial quantity. I don’t know why we are so looking down on Farming Investment in the South even though there are millions to be made in this business. Why would you chose to sell used shoes in Oshodi and make few thousands of Naira yearly than to engage in productive Farm Business and make millions of Naira?

In The USA and Australia, Farmers are among the Richest people – Get involved in professional goat rearing and make money for yourself. A full grown goat sells for between N15,000 to N40,000

##. Snail Farming – I see Snail Farming really picking up in Nigeria very soon — but if you don’t hurry up, others would have made the money before you realize what you are missing. The potential in Snail farming business for you is about N50,000,000 Annual revenue.

##. Maize Farming – You never know the profit in Maize Farming in Nigeria until you try it, and one thing I like about it is that everything happens fast. It takes less than Four months between planting and harvesting.

##. Rice Farming – Nigeria has one of the world’s highest Rice consumption stat. Rice is by far one of the most popular staple food among Nigerians, almost every family eats rice daily in Nigeria. In 2011 alone, Nigeria spent N991 Billion on Rice importation and the rice we import is said to be nothing less than 10 years old in storage. That means we spends billions buying Rice that has since lost it’s nutritional values.

Any entrepreneur in Nigeria who goes into Rice Farming and get it right is sure to be smiling to the bank. A bag of Rice is currently sold for N8,000 to N10,000 depending on the quality. A farmer who is able to invest in large scale Rice Farming in Nigeria and produced 100,000 Bags of processed Rice in a year, sell at wholesale price of about N7,000 per bag, he will be making 7,000 x 100,000 = N700,000,000 ($5.5 Million)

You can achieve the above figures conveniently with less than Two hundred million Naira ($1.3 Million) capital investment! I’m currently looking for who to partner with in this. If you have the cash, I have the logistics and good plannings to achieve that. Serious investors only!

## Cocoa Farming

Cocoa farming offers one of the best farming business opportunity in Nigeria. The demand for cocoa seeds the world over is very high and the international market price is quite encouraging to Cocoa farmers in Nigeria. Its a known fact that without cocoa there will be no chocolate on the shelf of most Super markets in America and Europe.

Also,confectionery and Beverage making companies will go out of business if cocoa farmers stops farming.

Cocoa farming indeed very profitable,you plant cocoa trees once and harvest it throughout your lifetime and still pass it to the generation next! Cocoa beans is one of the hottest agricultural product in the market anywhere in the world.

##. Cassava Farming -The popularity of cassava as the major source of food for Nigerians dates back to ages. Between Garri and Rice, it’s hard to tell which one is the most popular as both are the most consumed food staples among the citizens — I think if one is the King the other should be the Queen.

A bag of Garri costs almost the same as a bag of rice, and apart from garri, there are tens of other food stuffs that are processed from Cassava in Nigeria. The introduction of the high yield species of Cassava has made it possible for Nigerian Cassava Farmers to produce more Cassava per plot. Nearly every land in Nigeria is good for growing Cassava and 1 Acre, when properly planted and managed can produce Thousands of Naira worth of Cassava in a year!

##. Catfish Farming – Catfish Business is really hyping in Nigeria right now but how many are really getting it right? Get it right and you’re in money. A single Catfish sells for N700 in Restaurants and about N400 in open market.

Now that you know the most profitable farming businesses In Nigeria, it’s time to Stand up. Get involved and you will never regret it.

