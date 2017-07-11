Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Consumer Protection – How To File a Complain About Bad Product or Service In Nigeria
Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria – How To File a Complain About Bad Product or Service In Nigeria
Did you purchase a bad product or service lately in Nigeria and you don’t know the relevant agency of government to channel complain and get redress?
If YES! Then I advise you to continue reading this post because in it, you will discover how to easily contact the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria and get quick redress to complain to purchase of substandard products and services.
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is a Parastatal of the Federal Government of Nigeria, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment. Though it was established by Act No. 66 of1992, it commenced operations only in 1999, when its institutional framework was put in place. Our mandate requires us to, among others, eliminate hazardous products from the market, provide speedy redress to consumers complaints, undertake campaigns as will lead to increased consumer awareness, ensure that consumers interest receive due consideration at the appropriate forum, and encourage trade, industry and professional associations to develop and enforce in their various fields quality standards designed to safeguard the interest of consumers.
While using all legitimate means to eliminate the scourge of consumer rights abuse in the Nigerian market place, we are conscious of the fact that an uninformed consumer population cannot be effectively protected if they do not know that they have rights, what the rights are, and how the rights could be protected. Businesses also need to be well acquainted with their obligations to consumers.
In view of all these, we are currently doing the best we can to effectively police the market, sensitise consumers to their rights and responsibilities and at the same time ensure that businesses are committed to fulfilling their obligations to consumers.It is our hope that with the co-operation of all market players, our country will become a better consumer-friendly nation.
Below is the contact address of the Consumer Protection Council throughout Nigeria.
Consumer Protection Council
Contact Address:Head Office
Plot1105, Dar Es Salaam Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Ii, FCT, Abuja, Nigeria
Phone
08056002020
08056003030
Website
www.cpcnigeria.org
Consumer Protection Council Branch Offices
Port Harcourt Office
8, Abuja Lane
Off Emekuku Street
Port Harcourt, Rivers
Nigeria
Area: D-Line
Kastina Office
CPC North-West Zonal Office
Justice Mamman Nasir House
Nogogo Road
Katsina, Katsina
Nigeria
Lagos Office
18, Ilupeju By-Pass
Ilupeju, Lagos
Nigeria
Anambra Office
CPC South-East Zonal Office
Opposite Government House, (Along) Onitsha Road
Awka, Anambra
Nigeria
Mina Office
CPC North-Central Zonal Office
Opposite W.T.C
Minna, Niger
Nigeria
Osogbo Office
Finance Complex State Secretariat
Osogbo, Osun
Nigeria
Bauchi Office
CPC North-East Zonal Office
Federal Low Cost, Adjacent to Federal Inland Revenue Service
Bauchi, Bauchi
Nigeria
Area: Makama New Extension
Please kindly visit any of their listed above to file or report any complains or report a complaint to the Consumer Protection Council through its online form for consumers who want to make a complaint about a company.
When you visit their website below are the information you will have to provide when filing a complain.:
• Name of person making the complaint
• Contact Address
• Contact details – Mobile number and email address
• Name of the company you are complaining about
• Address of the company/branch you visited
• Contact details of the company
• Receipt No. of Product/Service (if you have one)
• Brief explanation of your complaint
• Brief explanation of the outcome you want (e.g. you want a refund, you want to exchange goods etc.)
Use this link to file your complain on Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria website.
