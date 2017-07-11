Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria – How To File a Complain About Bad Product or Service In Nigeria

Did you purchase a bad product or service lately in Nigeria and you don’t know the relevant agency of government to channel complain and get redress?

If YES! Then I advise you to continue reading this post because in it, you will discover how to easily contact the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria and get quick redress to complain to purchase of substandard products and services.

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is a Parastatal of the Federal Government of Nigeria, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment. Though it was established by Act No. 66 of1992, it commenced operations only in 1999, when its institutional framework was put in place. Our mandate requires us to, among others, eliminate hazardous products from the market, provide speedy redress to consumers complaints, undertake campaigns as will lead to increased consumer awareness, ensure that consumers interest receive due consideration at the appropriate forum, and encourage trade, industry and professional associations to develop and enforce in their various fields quality standards designed to safeguard the interest of consumers.

While using all legitimate means to eliminate the scourge of consumer rights abuse in the Nigerian market place, we are conscious of the fact that an uninformed consumer population cannot be effectively protected if they do not know that they have rights, what the rights are, and how the rights could be protected. Businesses also need to be well acquainted with their obligations to consumers.

In view of all these, we are currently doing the best we can to effectively police the market, sensitise consumers to their rights and responsibilities and at the same time ensure that businesses are committed to fulfilling their obligations to consumers.It is our hope that with the co-operation of all market players, our country will become a better consumer-friendly nation.

Below is the contact address of the Consumer Protection Council throughout Nigeria.

Consumer Protection Council

Contact Address:Head Office

Plot1105, Dar Es Salaam Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Ii, FCT, Abuja, Nigeria

Phone

08056002020

08056003030

Website

www.cpcnigeria.org

Consumer Protection Council Branch Offices

Port Harcourt Office

8, Abuja Lane

Off Emekuku Street

Port Harcourt, Rivers

Nigeria

Area: D-Line

Kastina Office

CPC North-West Zonal Office

Justice Mamman Nasir House

Nogogo Road

Katsina, Katsina

Nigeria

Lagos Office

18, Ilupeju By-Pass

Ilupeju, Lagos

Nigeria

Anambra Office

CPC South-East Zonal Office

Opposite Government House, (Along) Onitsha Road

Awka, Anambra

Nigeria

Mina Office

CPC North-Central Zonal Office

Opposite W.T.C

Minna, Niger

Nigeria

Osogbo Office

Finance Complex State Secretariat

Osogbo, Osun

Nigeria

Bauchi Office

CPC North-East Zonal Office

Federal Low Cost, Adjacent to Federal Inland Revenue Service

Bauchi, Bauchi

Nigeria

Area: Makama New Extension

Please kindly visit any of their listed above to file or report any complains or report a complaint to the Consumer Protection Council through its online form for consumers who want to make a complaint about a company.

When you visit their website below are the information you will have to provide when filing a complain.:

• Name of person making the complaint

• Contact Address

• Contact details – Mobile number and email address

• Name of the company you are complaining about

• Address of the company/branch you visited

• Contact details of the company

• Receipt No. of Product/Service (if you have one)

• Brief explanation of your complaint

• Brief explanation of the outcome you want (e.g. you want a refund, you want to exchange goods etc.)

Use this link to file your complain on Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria website.

