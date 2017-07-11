The Country Director, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Ebraima Faal, said the bank is working on empowering 36,000 Nigeria youths across 36 states of the federation on agriculture.

He disclosed this in Abuja, when he presented his letter of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

“On agriculture we are also looking at youth empowerment programme, how to empower the youths in 36 states and essentially providing job for at least 36,000 youths and of course their extended family,” he said.

Responding, Onyeama congratulated the new country representative. He underscored the importance of AfDB to Africa in this challenging economic period.

[Daily Trust]