Made in Nigeria electrical cables and wire as been adjudged by the Standard organization of Nigeria (SON) to be the best in the world.

The reason why builders and owners of houses prefer Nigeria made electrical cables and wires where manufactured to meet international standard.

The use of substandard electrical cables and wire in building construction is the major cause of fire disasters at homes and offices.

Therefore, patronize made in Nigeria electrical cables and wire to help secure your investment.

Below is the contact addresses of Top Electrical Cable and Wire Manufacturing Companies In Nigeria.

NIGERIAN WIRE and CABLE PLC

Production of Electrical/Telecommunication Wire and Cable

Contact Address:

Head Quarters: Ibadan Abeokuta Road Km 9, Owode Industrial Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State Nigeri

Tel: +234 2 231-8036,

Email: info@nwcplc.com Contact Addresses of Top Electrical Cable and Wire Manufacturing Companies In Nigeria

NORTHERN CABLE PROCESSING and MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Processing & Manufacturing of Electric Cables

Contact Address

Nigeria, Kaduna, Kaduna South,Maichibi Road, Industrial Estate

Tel: +23462231746

HAFA NIGERIA LTD.

Distribution of Cables, Transformers and Fuses

Contact Address:

5B, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria

Phone: 0803 487 3858

COLEMAN TECHNICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Manufacture of Electrical Wires and Cables

COMETSTAR CABLE and WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Manufacture of Electric Cables and Wires (Wiring Cables, Flexible Cables, Flat Cables, Aluminium Cables, Armored Cables, Electrical Accessories)

Contact Address: COLEMAN CABLE AND WIRES.

KM34 Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Arepo. Ogun State. Nigeria

+234(1) 774 2592

+234(0) 815 829 2209

+234(0) 815 829 2210

+234(0) 815 829 2211

+234(0) 815 829 2212

Branch Office

COLEMAN CABLE AND WIRES.

Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, Apo, Extention, Abuja,Nigeria

+234(0) 815 829 2206

+234(0) 915 829 2219

Medium/High Voltage Factory

KM2 Sagamu-Benin Expressway. Sagamu. Ogun State. Nigeria

BRACON PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Manufacturing of Wires & Cables,

Plastic & Polythene Packaging Products.

Contact Address

7, Shokunbi Street, Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria

Phone

01-4523665

08033159079

CUTIX NIGERIA PLC

Manufacturing and Marketing of Electrical, Automobile & Telecommunication Wire, Cables and Related Products

Contact Address:

• Aba

27 St Michael’s Road Aba, Nigeria

Tel: +234-8-2290-662

• Abuja

Shop 239, Gudu International Market, Gudu District Abuja,Nigeria

Tel: +234-9-2910-758

• Kaduna

B 16 ibrahim Taiwo Rd By Abeokuta Rd, Kaduna.

• Lagos

17 Olutosin Ajayi Str. Off MM Airport Rd, Ajao Estate Lagos,Nigeria

Tel: +234-1-7918-827

• Nnewi

17 Osita Onyejianya Str. Umuanuka Otolo, Nnewi

Tel: +234-46-280-087

• Uyo

41 Ikot-Ekpene Rd Uyo

Tel: 0704-3798-268

ALIND (NIGERIA) LTD.

Business: Manufacturing of Electric Cables & Conductors.

Contact Address: *Plot 22 & 23, Industrial Estate, P.M.B. 0264, Bauchi.

Tel: (077) 543687, 08028844114, 08035118931, 08045252536

Fax: (077) 543687

BERLIAC ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Manufacturing of Power Cables,Long-Span Aluminium & Galvanized Plain-Iron Roofing Sheets

Contact Address

1 Alhaji Adejumo Avenue, Oshodi Expressway, Illupeju, Lagos, Nigeria

Location:Lagos, Nigeria

Phone

(+234-1) 4963511, 4966742

PURECHEM MANUFACTURING LTD.

Manufactures Construction Chemicals, Consumer & Industrial Adhesives, Cable & Wires, Construction of Pre-Engineered Warehouses/Factory Buildings

Contact Address: Afprint Compound – 4th Gate

122/132 Oshodi Apapa Expressway

Iyana – Isolo Bus Stop, Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria

PO Box 2701, Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 1 2790550, 7740172

+234 1 2790559

PIL Warehouse Addresses:

Ibadan Warehouse

Premises of Confidence Automobile Engineering Company Limited

Oyo Road, Ojoo.

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Illorin Warehouse

Plot 23, New Yidi Road,

Illorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

Isolo Warehouse

Purechem Industries Nigeria Limited

Afprint Compound – 4th Gate

122/132 Oshodi Apapa Expressway

Iyana – Isolo Bus Stop, Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria

MicCom CABLES & WIRES LTD.

Manufacturing of Electrical Cables & Wires

Contact Address: Factory/Admin Office

3-5 Edun – Alaran Road

Behind Ahmadiya Hospital

Ojokoro Agege- Lagos, Nigeria.

Phone:0807-720-0496, 0805-509-4633, 0805-507-7015

NEXANS KABELMETAL NIGERIA PLC

Manufacture of Aluminium Conductor Cables, Copper Wiring Cables, Power Cables, Telecommunication Cables, Special Cables and Instrumentation Cables

Contact Address: Headquarters: 28, Henry Carr Street, Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: 08104944970

SHOPS D3, D4 & D6 SKY MEMORIAL COMPLEX PLOT 519, MICHAEL OKPARA HERBERT MACAULAY WAY WUSE ZONE 5, ABUJA

Tel: +2348036026332

6, Bori Road, Rumuibekwe off Aba-Port harcourt Expressway

Tel: +07098700947

NIGERCHIN ELECTRICAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

Manufacture and Marketing of Electric Cables, Conductors and Related Equipment

Contact Address: 1, Ayodele Diyan Road, Ikeja Industrial Estate, P.M.B.21096, Ikeja, Ikeja, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4964576, 7739752, (0) 802 3329723 ;

Fax: +234 1 5543208, 4961802

KLYSAT CABLES & WIRES LTD.

Manufacturing of Cables and Wires for Electrical & Communication Usage

Contact Address

Plot 24, Challawa Industrial Estate. Kano, Kano,Nigeria

Tel: +234-64-959173

