Contact Addresses of Top Electrical Cable and Wire Manufacturing Companies In Nigeria
Made in Nigeria electrical cables and wire as been adjudged by the Standard organization of Nigeria (SON) to be the best in the world.
The reason why builders and owners of houses prefer Nigeria made electrical cables and wires where manufactured to meet international standard.
The use of substandard electrical cables and wire in building construction is the major cause of fire disasters at homes and offices.
Therefore, patronize made in Nigeria electrical cables and wire to help secure your investment.
Below is the contact addresses of Top Electrical Cable and Wire Manufacturing Companies In Nigeria.
NIGERIAN WIRE and CABLE PLC
Production of Electrical/Telecommunication Wire and Cable
Contact Address:
Head Quarters: Ibadan Abeokuta Road Km 9, Owode Industrial Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State Nigeri
Tel: +234 2 231-8036,
Email: info@nwcplc.com Contact Addresses of Top Electrical Cable and Wire Manufacturing Companies In Nigeria
NORTHERN CABLE PROCESSING and MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.
Processing & Manufacturing of Electric Cables
Contact Address
Nigeria, Kaduna, Kaduna South,Maichibi Road, Industrial Estate
Tel: +23462231746
HAFA NIGERIA LTD.
Distribution of Cables, Transformers and Fuses
Contact Address:
5B, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria
Phone: 0803 487 3858
COLEMAN TECHNICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
Manufacture of Electrical Wires and Cables
COMETSTAR CABLE and WIRE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.
Manufacture of Electric Cables and Wires (Wiring Cables, Flexible Cables, Flat Cables, Aluminium Cables, Armored Cables, Electrical Accessories)
Contact Address: COLEMAN CABLE AND WIRES.
KM34 Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Arepo. Ogun State. Nigeria
+234(1) 774 2592
+234(0) 815 829 2209
+234(0) 815 829 2210
+234(0) 815 829 2211
+234(0) 815 829 2212
Branch Office
COLEMAN CABLE AND WIRES.
Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, Apo, Extention, Abuja,Nigeria
+234(0) 815 829 2206
+234(0) 915 829 2219
Medium/High Voltage Factory
KM2 Sagamu-Benin Expressway. Sagamu. Ogun State. Nigeria
BRACON PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Manufacturing of Wires & Cables,
Plastic & Polythene Packaging Products.
Contact Address
7, Shokunbi Street, Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria
Phone
01-4523665
08033159079
CUTIX NIGERIA PLC
Manufacturing and Marketing of Electrical, Automobile & Telecommunication Wire, Cables and Related Products
Contact Address:
• Aba
27 St Michael’s Road Aba, Nigeria
Tel: +234-8-2290-662
• Abuja
Shop 239, Gudu International Market, Gudu District Abuja,Nigeria
Tel: +234-9-2910-758
• Kaduna
B 16 ibrahim Taiwo Rd By Abeokuta Rd, Kaduna.
• Lagos
17 Olutosin Ajayi Str. Off MM Airport Rd, Ajao Estate Lagos,Nigeria
Tel: +234-1-7918-827
• Nnewi
17 Osita Onyejianya Str. Umuanuka Otolo, Nnewi
Tel: +234-46-280-087
• Uyo
41 Ikot-Ekpene Rd Uyo
Tel: 0704-3798-268
ALIND (NIGERIA) LTD.
Business: Manufacturing of Electric Cables & Conductors.
Contact Address: *Plot 22 & 23, Industrial Estate, P.M.B. 0264, Bauchi.
Tel: (077) 543687, 08028844114, 08035118931, 08045252536
Fax: (077) 543687
BERLIAC ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.
Manufacturing of Power Cables,Long-Span Aluminium & Galvanized Plain-Iron Roofing Sheets
Contact Address
1 Alhaji Adejumo Avenue, Oshodi Expressway, Illupeju, Lagos, Nigeria
Location:Lagos, Nigeria
Phone
(+234-1) 4963511, 4966742
PURECHEM MANUFACTURING LTD.
Manufactures Construction Chemicals, Consumer & Industrial Adhesives, Cable & Wires, Construction of Pre-Engineered Warehouses/Factory Buildings
Contact Address: Afprint Compound – 4th Gate
122/132 Oshodi Apapa Expressway
Iyana – Isolo Bus Stop, Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria
PO Box 2701, Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 1 2790550, 7740172
+234 1 2790559
PIL Warehouse Addresses:
Ibadan Warehouse
Premises of Confidence Automobile Engineering Company Limited
Oyo Road, Ojoo.
Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria
Illorin Warehouse
Plot 23, New Yidi Road,
Illorin, Kwara State, Nigeria
Isolo Warehouse
Purechem Industries Nigeria Limited
Afprint Compound – 4th Gate
122/132 Oshodi Apapa Expressway
Iyana – Isolo Bus Stop, Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria
MicCom CABLES & WIRES LTD.
Manufacturing of Electrical Cables & Wires
Contact Address: Factory/Admin Office
3-5 Edun – Alaran Road
Behind Ahmadiya Hospital
Ojokoro Agege- Lagos, Nigeria.
Phone:0807-720-0496, 0805-509-4633, 0805-507-7015
NEXANS KABELMETAL NIGERIA PLC
Manufacture of Aluminium Conductor Cables, Copper Wiring Cables, Power Cables, Telecommunication Cables, Special Cables and Instrumentation Cables
Contact Address: Headquarters: 28, Henry Carr Street, Ikeja, Lagos
Tel: 08104944970
SHOPS D3, D4 & D6 SKY MEMORIAL COMPLEX PLOT 519, MICHAEL OKPARA HERBERT MACAULAY WAY WUSE ZONE 5, ABUJA
Tel: +2348036026332
6, Bori Road, Rumuibekwe off Aba-Port harcourt Expressway
Tel: +07098700947
NIGERCHIN ELECTRICAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.
Manufacture and Marketing of Electric Cables, Conductors and Related Equipment
Contact Address: 1, Ayodele Diyan Road, Ikeja Industrial Estate, P.M.B.21096, Ikeja, Ikeja, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4964576, 7739752, (0) 802 3329723 ;
Fax: +234 1 5543208, 4961802
KLYSAT CABLES & WIRES LTD.
Manufacturing of Cables and Wires for Electrical & Communication Usage
Contact Address
Plot 24, Challawa Industrial Estate. Kano, Kano,Nigeria
Tel: +234-64-959173
