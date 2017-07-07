Are you searching for contact addresses or offices of the various Federal Research & Development Institutes’ and Centre’s in Nigeria?

If YES!! Please scroll down this post to see a list of Federal Research & Development Institutes’ and Centre’s in Nigeria and their addresses!

== >>>

Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI)

Address: *Km. 18, Ilorin/Ajase-Ipo Highway, P.M.B. 1343, Ilorin

Tel: (031) 221183, 221184

Fax: (031) 220659

E-mail: armti@ilorin.skannet.com

Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

Address: *ASCON Complex, Topo, P.M.B. 1004, Badagry, Lagos State.

Tel: (01) 732306, 2882908, 288909, 732300, 732275.

Fax: (01) 732306, 2882907

*Annex 3 (3rd Floor), Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area, Garki, Abuja.

Tel: (09) 5236883.

Contact: Planning Unit

Tel: (01) 732275;

Fax: (01) 2882907, 732306.

Central Medical Library

Address: *Block 4A (3rd Floor) Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area, P.M.B. 083, Garki, Abuja.

Tel: (09) 5238366, 5238362.

Fax: (09) 5234590.

*Murtala Mohammed Way (Opp. Yaba

B/Stop), Yaba, Lagos.

Centre For Adaptation of Technology (CAT)

Address: *16, Igweze Street, P.M.B. 5099, Awka.

Tel: (048) 553402, 552630;

Fax: (084) 552630

E-mail: cat@cyberspace.net.ng

Centre For Automotive Design and Development.

Address: *Ahmadu Bello University Campus, Samaru, Zaria.

Centre For Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC)

Address: *National Theatre Complex, Iganmu,

P.M.B. 12794, Lagos.

Tel: (01) 4705667, 2694413, 5835095

Fax: (01) 5835095, 2694413.

Centre For Energy Research and Development Ile-Ife (CERD)

Address: *Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Tel: (036) 233638

Fax: (036) 232975

E-mail: cerd@cerdoauife.edu.ng

Centre For Energy Research and Development, Nsukka (CERD)

Address: *University of Nigeria Campus, Nsukka,

Enugu State.

Centre For Management Development (CMD)

Address: *Management Village, Shangisha, off Old Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Toll-Gate,

P.M.B. 21578, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: (01) 4978390, 4978391, 7748165

Fax: (01) 4978390

E-mail: cmd@nipost.com.ng

*Plot 688, Aminu Kano Crescent, off Ahmadu Bellow Way, Wuse 11, Abuja.

Tel: (09) 5237487.

Cocoa Research Institute Of Nigeria (CRIN)

Address: *Idi-Ayunre, P.M.B. 5244, Ibadan.

Tel: (02) 2412430, 2410040; (090) 806377, 403767

Fax: (02) 2413121.

E-mail: flourish@skannet.com

Energy Research and Training Centre (ERTC)

Address: *Ahmadu Bello University (Main Campus),

Samaru, Zaria.

Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI)

Address: *Km. 4, Ondo Road, Akure.

Federal Institute Of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO)

Address: *Blind Centre Street, Via Cappa B/Stop, off

Agege Motor Road, Oshodi P.M.B. 21023, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: (01) 522760, 523880, 523260, 4522905, 523205

Fax: (01) 4525880

E-mail: fiiro@rcl.nig.com

Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN)

Address: *Forestry Hill, Jericho G.R.A. P.M.B. 5054, Ibadan.

Tel: (02) 2414441, 2414022, 2414073

Fax: (02) 2410515

E-mail: dfrin@infoweb.abs.net

Geological Survey of Nigeria.

Address: *1 and 2 Aliyu Makama Road, P.M.B. 2007, Kaduna

Tel: (062) 232857.

Hydraulic Equipment Development Centre

Address: *Kumbotso Town, Opp. Kumbotso L. G. Secretariat, Kano, State, P.M.B. 3067, Kano.

Tel: (064) 641260, 634027

Fax: (064) 640711.

Institute For Agricultural Research (IAR)

Address: *Ahmadu Bello University Campus, samaru, P.M.B. 1044, Zaria.

Tel: (069) 551355, 550681, 551158

Fax: (069) 550563

E-mail: iar.abu@rcl.nig.com

Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR and T)

Address: *Moor Plantation, Abeokuta Road, Apata,

P.M.B. 5029, Ibadan

Tel: (02) 2312523, 2312692, 2312574.

Fax: (02) 2316857

E-mail: diart@infoweb.abs.net

Institute Of Local Government and Public Administration

Address: *78, Murtala Mohammed Way, Opp. NITEL Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta, P.O. Box 70912, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: (01) 866336, 861531, 4925443

Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI)

Address: *Km. 7, Gamboru/Ngala Road, P.M.B. 1293, Maiduguri

Tel: (076) 613827, 233075, 231188,

231186

Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies

Address: *Olunlade Village, Km. 7, Ajase-Ipo Road,

P.M.B. 1524, Ilorin.

Tel: (031) 223108, 220652

Fax: (031) 223108

National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI)

Address: *Shika, c/o Ahmadu Bello University,

P.M.B. 1096, Zaria.

Tel: (069) 250596.

National Centre For Agricultural Mechanisation

Address: *Idofian, P.M.B. 1525, Ilorin

Tel: (031) 224836, 220831

National Centre For Economic Management and Administration (NCEMA)

Address: *1-3, Oba Akinyele Avenue, off Rotimi Williams Avenue, Old Bodija Estate, P.M.B. 85, U. I. Post Office, Ibadan.

Tel: (02) 8100063, 8100079, 8103265, 8102720

Fax: (02) 8100079

E-mail: dg@ncema.gov.ng

*Plot 688, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja.

Tel: (09) 5239780

National Centre For Genetic Research and Biotechnology (NACGRAB)

Address: *Moor Plantation Abeokuta Road, Apata, P.M.B. 5382,Ibadan.

Tel: (02) 2312622, 2312627

Fax: (02) 2312601

E-mail: nacgrab@ibadan.skannet.com

National Centre For Remote Sensing.

Address: *Km. 11, Jos-Bukuru Expressway, Bukuru,

P.M.B. 2136, Jos.

Tel: (073) 280554

E-mail: ncjon.j@jos.rcl.nig.com

National Centre For Technology Management (NACETEM)

Address: *Obafemi Awolowo University Campus,

P.M.B. 012, O.A.U, Ile-Ife

Tel: (036) 233833

Tel/Fax: (036) 231245.

E-mail: ssanni@nacetem.rinaf.net.ng

E-mail: ssanni@nacetem.oauife.edu.ng

Website: www.oauife.edu.ng/nacetem

National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI)

Address: *Badeggi, P.M.B. 8, Bida, Niger State.

Tel: (066) 461233

National Education Technology Centre (NETC)

Address: *Km. 5, Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Rigachikun, P.M.B. 2027, Kaduna.

Tel: (062) 233973

National Engineering Design Development Centre

Address: *P.M.B. 5082, Nnewi, Anambra State.

National Film Institute

Address: *143, Thomas Didel Drive, off Liberty Dam Road, P.O. Box 693, Jos.

Tel: (073) 453519, 455444, 456444, 456455

Tel/Fax: (073) 465444

Fax: (073) 458233

National Institute For Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

Address: *Old Site of Federal School of Arts and Science Laje Road, off Ondo-Ore Road,

P.M.B. 562, Ondo.

Tel: (034) 610722, 610680

National Institute For Freshwater Fisheries Research (NIFFR)

Address: *P.M.B. 6006, New Bussa, Niger State

Tel: (031) 670444, 670240, 670241

National Institute For Horticultural Research (NIHORT)

Address: *Idi-Ishin, Jericho, P.M.B. 5432, Ibadan.

Tel: (02) 2412230, 2412899, 2412501

Fax: (02) 2412230

National Institute For Nigerian Languages (NINLAN)

Address: *53, New Umuahia Road, Off Ikot-Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill, P.M.B. 7078, Aba.

Tel: (082) 220649, 227141, 223138, 228311

Fax: (082) 220649

E-mail: ninlan.edu.ng

National Institute For Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

Address: *Idu Industrial Area, Idu,

P.M.B. 21, Garki, Abuja

Tel: (09) 5239089, 5231602, 5239088

National Institute For Policy And Strategic Studies (NIPSS)

Address: *P.M.B. 2024 Kuru, Plateau State

Tel/Fax: (073) 280740

National Institute For Sports

Address: *National Stadium Complex, Surulere,

P. O. Box 145, Lagos

Tel: (01) 4703036, 5454869

Fax: (01) 5454869

National Institute Of Ophthalmology (National Eye Centre)

Address: *Off Nnamdi Azikiwe Way,

P.M.B. 2267, Kaduna

Tel: (062) 233956, 235026, 234934

Fax: (062) 233956, 230457

Contact: Director of Admin. Tel: (062) 234934

National Mathematical Centre

Address: *Block 11, Lukulu Street, off Bamenda Street, Wuse Zone 3, P.M.B. 118, Garki Abuja

Tel: (09) 5230783-4(2L), 5233680-2(3L),

5230616-8(3L)

Fax: (09) 5230783

E-mail: info@nmc.skannet.com

National Metallurgical Development Centre

Address: *BPG 179, Zaria Road, P.M.B. 2116, Jos

Tel: (073) 613267, 613264, 613271, 453264

Fax: (073) 613266

*5A, Street A, Suez Crescent, Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja

Tel: (09) 5236243

National Research Institute For Chemical Technology (NARICT)

Address: *Basawa, PMB 1052, Zaria

Tel: (069) 330510, 334833, 334503, 330570

Fax: (069) 334833

National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI)

Address: *Umudike, P.M.B 7006, Umuahia

Tel: (082) 440237, 440471

Fax: (082) 123418

National Teachers Institute

Address: *Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Rigachikun, after Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, P.M.B. 2191, Kaduna

Tel: (062) 239982, 236972, (090) 802397

Fax: (062) 239982

E-mail: ntikd@skannet.com

National Veterinary Research Institute (NURI)

Address: *P. O. Box 412, Vom, Plateau State

Tel: (073) 280811, 280812, 280990, 280645, 280775

*1, Keffi Street, Obalende, Lagos

Tel: (01) 687243, 680345

National Water Resources Institute (NWRI)

Address: *Mando Road, P.M.B. 2309, Kaduna

Tel: (062) 237900, 242381, 237928

Fax: (062) 237897

Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)

Address: *Plot 335, Gabes Street, Wuse Zone 2,

P.M.B. 5065, Wuse, Abuja

Tel: (09) 5237467, 5237466, 5238862

Fax: (09) 5237466

*15, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: (01) 684273, 683474

Nigerian Institute For Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR)

Address: *3, Wilmont Point, off Ahmadu Bello Island, P.M.B. 12729, Lagos

Tel: (01) 2617530, 2617535, 2617543

E-mail: niomr@hyperia.com

Nigerian Institute For Oil- Palm Research (NIFOR)

Address: *Off Benin-Owo Road, P.M.B. 1030, Benin City

Tel: (052) 440150-1 (2L)

Nigerian Institute For Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR)

Address: *1, Surame Road, P.M.B. 2077, Kaduna

Tel: (062) 238074, 238075, 241255;

Fax: (062) 210373

Nigerian Institute Of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS)

Address: *University of Lagos Campus, Akoka, Yaba

P.M.B. 12820, Lagos

Tel: (01) 821711, 821753, 821109;

Fax: (01) 4976077

*Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja

Tel: (09) 2346504;

Tel/Fax: (09) 2346505

E-mail: nials-abuja@mlstn.com

Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs (NIIA)

Address: *13/15, Kofo Abayomi Street, VIsland, P.O. Box 1727, Lagos, P.M.B. 12750, Lagos

Tel: (01) 615840, 615858, 615606-9(4L), 611493

Fax: (01) 611360

E-mail: niia@rcl.nig.com

*Plot 431A, Kigoma Street, off Olusegun Obasanjo way, Opp. Abuja Club,

Wuse Zone 1, Abuja

Tel: (09) 5238713

Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)

Address: *6, Edmond Crescent, Medical Compound, off Murtala Mohammed way, Opp. Yaba B/Stop, P.M.B. 2013, Yaba, Lagos

Tel: (01) 800090-4(5L), 861732, 7744723, 861454

Fax: (01) 862865

E-mail: nimr@home.metrong.com

Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER)

Address: *NISER Campus, Oyo Road, Ojoo, P.M.B. 5, U. I. Post Office, Ibadan

Tel: (02) 8102904

Fax: (02) 8101194

E-mail: dg@niser.org.ng

Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT)

Address: *Basawa/Old Kano Road, Palladan, Zaria

Tel: (069) 334095, 334358

Fax: (069) 332943

E-mail: nittrc@infoweb.abs.net

*NITT Guest House, 9, African Church Road, off Coker Road, Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: (01) 822381

Fax: (01) 4970223

Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI)

Address: *Km. 3, Asa Dam Road P.M.B. 1489, Ilorin

Tel: (031) 222143, 224043, 223912, 225650

Projects Development Institute (PRODA)

Address: *3, Independence Layout, P. O. Box 1609, Enugu

Tel: (042) 451593, 255017

Rubber Research Institute Of Nigeria

Address: *Iyanomo, Edo State, P. M. B. 1049, Benin City

Tel: (052) 244625

Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Enugu (SEDI-E)

Address: *Okpara Minefiled, Akwuke, P. O. Box 3205, Enugu

Tel: (042) 459495

Fax: (042) 455040

Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Minna (SEDI-M)

Address: *Tagwai Dam Road, Chanchaga, P. M. B. 37, Minna

Tel: (066) 223872, 224907, (090) 802242

Fax: (066) 223973

Technology Business Incubation Centres (TBIC)

Address: *Dept. of Technology Acquisition and

Assessment, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja

Tel/Fax: (09) 5235763

*4, Balogun Street, Opp. Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos

Tel: (01) 4926453-6(4L)

Fax: (01) 4926454

E-mail: tbic@micro.com.ng, tbic@rinaf.net.ng

