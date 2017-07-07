Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Contact Addresses of Federal Research & Development Institutes’ and Center’s in Nigeria
Are you searching for contact addresses or offices of the various Federal Research & Development Institutes’ and Centre’s in Nigeria?
If YES!! Please scroll down this post to see a list of Federal Research & Development Institutes’ and Centre’s in Nigeria and their addresses!
Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI)
Address: *Km. 18, Ilorin/Ajase-Ipo Highway, P.M.B. 1343, Ilorin
Tel: (031) 221183, 221184
Fax: (031) 220659
E-mail: armti@ilorin.skannet.com
Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).
Address: *ASCON Complex, Topo, P.M.B. 1004, Badagry, Lagos State.
Tel: (01) 732306, 2882908, 288909, 732300, 732275.
Fax: (01) 732306, 2882907
*Annex 3 (3rd Floor), Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area, Garki, Abuja.
Tel: (09) 5236883.
Contact: Planning Unit
Tel: (01) 732275;
Fax: (01) 2882907, 732306.
Central Medical Library
Address: *Block 4A (3rd Floor) Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area, P.M.B. 083, Garki, Abuja.
Tel: (09) 5238366, 5238362.
Fax: (09) 5234590.
*Murtala Mohammed Way (Opp. Yaba
B/Stop), Yaba, Lagos.
Centre For Adaptation of Technology (CAT)
Address: *16, Igweze Street, P.M.B. 5099, Awka.
Tel: (048) 553402, 552630;
Fax: (084) 552630
E-mail: cat@cyberspace.net.ng
Centre For Automotive Design and Development.
Address: *Ahmadu Bello University Campus, Samaru, Zaria.
Centre For Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC)
Address: *National Theatre Complex, Iganmu,
P.M.B. 12794, Lagos.
Tel: (01) 4705667, 2694413, 5835095
Fax: (01) 5835095, 2694413.
Centre For Energy Research and Development Ile-Ife (CERD)
Address: *Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Tel: (036) 233638
Fax: (036) 232975
E-mail: cerd@cerdoauife.edu.ng
Centre For Energy Research and Development, Nsukka (CERD)
Address: *University of Nigeria Campus, Nsukka,
Enugu State.
Centre For Management Development (CMD)
Address: *Management Village, Shangisha, off Old Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Toll-Gate,
P.M.B. 21578, Ikeja, Lagos.
Tel: (01) 4978390, 4978391, 7748165
Fax: (01) 4978390
E-mail: cmd@nipost.com.ng
*Plot 688, Aminu Kano Crescent, off Ahmadu Bellow Way, Wuse 11, Abuja.
Tel: (09) 5237487.
Cocoa Research Institute Of Nigeria (CRIN)
Address: *Idi-Ayunre, P.M.B. 5244, Ibadan.
Tel: (02) 2412430, 2410040; (090) 806377, 403767
Fax: (02) 2413121.
E-mail: flourish@skannet.com
Energy Research and Training Centre (ERTC)
Address: *Ahmadu Bello University (Main Campus),
Samaru, Zaria.
Engineering Materials Development Institute (EMDI)
Address: *Km. 4, Ondo Road, Akure.
Federal Institute Of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO)
Address: *Blind Centre Street, Via Cappa B/Stop, off
Agege Motor Road, Oshodi P.M.B. 21023, Ikeja, Lagos.
Tel: (01) 522760, 523880, 523260, 4522905, 523205
Fax: (01) 4525880
E-mail: fiiro@rcl.nig.com
Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN)
Address: *Forestry Hill, Jericho G.R.A. P.M.B. 5054, Ibadan.
Tel: (02) 2414441, 2414022, 2414073
Fax: (02) 2410515
E-mail: dfrin@infoweb.abs.net
Geological Survey of Nigeria.
Address: *1 and 2 Aliyu Makama Road, P.M.B. 2007, Kaduna
Tel: (062) 232857.
Hydraulic Equipment Development Centre
Address: *Kumbotso Town, Opp. Kumbotso L. G. Secretariat, Kano, State, P.M.B. 3067, Kano.
Tel: (064) 641260, 634027
Fax: (064) 640711.
Institute For Agricultural Research (IAR)
Address: *Ahmadu Bello University Campus, samaru, P.M.B. 1044, Zaria.
Tel: (069) 551355, 550681, 551158
Fax: (069) 550563
E-mail: iar.abu@rcl.nig.com
Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR and T)
Address: *Moor Plantation, Abeokuta Road, Apata,
P.M.B. 5029, Ibadan
Tel: (02) 2312523, 2312692, 2312574.
Fax: (02) 2316857
E-mail: diart@infoweb.abs.net
Institute Of Local Government and Public Administration
Address: *78, Murtala Mohammed Way, Opp. NITEL Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta, P.O. Box 70912, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Tel: (01) 866336, 861531, 4925443
Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI)
Address: *Km. 7, Gamboru/Ngala Road, P.M.B. 1293, Maiduguri
Tel: (076) 613827, 233075, 231188,
231186
Michael Imoudu Institute For Labour Studies
Address: *Olunlade Village, Km. 7, Ajase-Ipo Road,
P.M.B. 1524, Ilorin.
Tel: (031) 223108, 220652
Fax: (031) 223108
National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI)
Address: *Shika, c/o Ahmadu Bello University,
P.M.B. 1096, Zaria.
Tel: (069) 250596.
National Centre For Agricultural Mechanisation
Address: *Idofian, P.M.B. 1525, Ilorin
Tel: (031) 224836, 220831
National Centre For Economic Management and Administration (NCEMA)
Address: *1-3, Oba Akinyele Avenue, off Rotimi Williams Avenue, Old Bodija Estate, P.M.B. 85, U. I. Post Office, Ibadan.
Tel: (02) 8100063, 8100079, 8103265, 8102720
Fax: (02) 8100079
E-mail: dg@ncema.gov.ng
*Plot 688, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja.
Tel: (09) 5239780
National Centre For Genetic Research and Biotechnology (NACGRAB)
Address: *Moor Plantation Abeokuta Road, Apata, P.M.B. 5382,Ibadan.
Tel: (02) 2312622, 2312627
Fax: (02) 2312601
E-mail: nacgrab@ibadan.skannet.com
National Centre For Remote Sensing.
Address: *Km. 11, Jos-Bukuru Expressway, Bukuru,
P.M.B. 2136, Jos.
Tel: (073) 280554
E-mail: ncjon.j@jos.rcl.nig.com
National Centre For Technology Management (NACETEM)
Address: *Obafemi Awolowo University Campus,
P.M.B. 012, O.A.U, Ile-Ife
Tel: (036) 233833
Tel/Fax: (036) 231245.
E-mail: ssanni@nacetem.rinaf.net.ng
E-mail: ssanni@nacetem.oauife.edu.ng
Website: www.oauife.edu.ng/nacetem
National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI)
Address: *Badeggi, P.M.B. 8, Bida, Niger State.
Tel: (066) 461233
National Education Technology Centre (NETC)
Address: *Km. 5, Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Rigachikun, P.M.B. 2027, Kaduna.
Tel: (062) 233973
National Engineering Design Development Centre
Address: *P.M.B. 5082, Nnewi, Anambra State.
National Film Institute
Address: *143, Thomas Didel Drive, off Liberty Dam Road, P.O. Box 693, Jos.
Tel: (073) 453519, 455444, 456444, 456455
Tel/Fax: (073) 465444
Fax: (073) 458233
National Institute For Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).
Address: *Old Site of Federal School of Arts and Science Laje Road, off Ondo-Ore Road,
P.M.B. 562, Ondo.
Tel: (034) 610722, 610680
National Institute For Freshwater Fisheries Research (NIFFR)
Address: *P.M.B. 6006, New Bussa, Niger State
Tel: (031) 670444, 670240, 670241
National Institute For Horticultural Research (NIHORT)
Address: *Idi-Ishin, Jericho, P.M.B. 5432, Ibadan.
Tel: (02) 2412230, 2412899, 2412501
Fax: (02) 2412230
National Institute For Nigerian Languages (NINLAN)
Address: *53, New Umuahia Road, Off Ikot-Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill, P.M.B. 7078, Aba.
Tel: (082) 220649, 227141, 223138, 228311
Fax: (082) 220649
E-mail: ninlan.edu.ng
National Institute For Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).
Address: *Idu Industrial Area, Idu,
P.M.B. 21, Garki, Abuja
Tel: (09) 5239089, 5231602, 5239088
National Institute For Policy And Strategic Studies (NIPSS)
Address: *P.M.B. 2024 Kuru, Plateau State
Tel/Fax: (073) 280740
National Institute For Sports
Address: *National Stadium Complex, Surulere,
P. O. Box 145, Lagos
Tel: (01) 4703036, 5454869
Fax: (01) 5454869
National Institute Of Ophthalmology (National Eye Centre)
Address: *Off Nnamdi Azikiwe Way,
P.M.B. 2267, Kaduna
Tel: (062) 233956, 235026, 234934
Fax: (062) 233956, 230457
Contact: Director of Admin. Tel: (062) 234934
National Mathematical Centre
Address: *Block 11, Lukulu Street, off Bamenda Street, Wuse Zone 3, P.M.B. 118, Garki Abuja
Tel: (09) 5230783-4(2L), 5233680-2(3L),
5230616-8(3L)
Fax: (09) 5230783
E-mail: info@nmc.skannet.com
National Metallurgical Development Centre
Address: *BPG 179, Zaria Road, P.M.B. 2116, Jos
Tel: (073) 613267, 613264, 613271, 453264
Fax: (073) 613266
*5A, Street A, Suez Crescent, Zone 4, Wuse, Abuja
Tel: (09) 5236243
National Research Institute For Chemical Technology (NARICT)
Address: *Basawa, PMB 1052, Zaria
Tel: (069) 330510, 334833, 334503, 330570
Fax: (069) 334833
National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI)
Address: *Umudike, P.M.B 7006, Umuahia
Tel: (082) 440237, 440471
Fax: (082) 123418
National Teachers Institute
Address: *Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, Rigachikun, after Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, P.M.B. 2191, Kaduna
Tel: (062) 239982, 236972, (090) 802397
Fax: (062) 239982
E-mail: ntikd@skannet.com
National Veterinary Research Institute (NURI)
Address: *P. O. Box 412, Vom, Plateau State
Tel: (073) 280811, 280812, 280990, 280645, 280775
*1, Keffi Street, Obalende, Lagos
Tel: (01) 687243, 680345
National Water Resources Institute (NWRI)
Address: *Mando Road, P.M.B. 2309, Kaduna
Tel: (062) 237900, 242381, 237928
Fax: (062) 237897
Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)
Address: *Plot 335, Gabes Street, Wuse Zone 2,
P.M.B. 5065, Wuse, Abuja
Tel: (09) 5237467, 5237466, 5238862
Fax: (09) 5237466
*15, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: (01) 684273, 683474
Nigerian Institute For Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR)
Address: *3, Wilmont Point, off Ahmadu Bello Island, P.M.B. 12729, Lagos
Tel: (01) 2617530, 2617535, 2617543
E-mail: niomr@hyperia.com
Nigerian Institute For Oil- Palm Research (NIFOR)
Address: *Off Benin-Owo Road, P.M.B. 1030, Benin City
Tel: (052) 440150-1 (2L)
Nigerian Institute For Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR)
Address: *1, Surame Road, P.M.B. 2077, Kaduna
Tel: (062) 238074, 238075, 241255;
Fax: (062) 210373
Nigerian Institute Of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS)
Address: *University of Lagos Campus, Akoka, Yaba
P.M.B. 12820, Lagos
Tel: (01) 821711, 821753, 821109;
Fax: (01) 4976077
*Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja
Tel: (09) 2346504;
Tel/Fax: (09) 2346505
E-mail: nials-abuja@mlstn.com
Nigerian Institute Of International Affairs (NIIA)
Address: *13/15, Kofo Abayomi Street, VIsland, P.O. Box 1727, Lagos, P.M.B. 12750, Lagos
Tel: (01) 615840, 615858, 615606-9(4L), 611493
Fax: (01) 611360
E-mail: niia@rcl.nig.com
*Plot 431A, Kigoma Street, off Olusegun Obasanjo way, Opp. Abuja Club,
Wuse Zone 1, Abuja
Tel: (09) 5238713
Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)
Address: *6, Edmond Crescent, Medical Compound, off Murtala Mohammed way, Opp. Yaba B/Stop, P.M.B. 2013, Yaba, Lagos
Tel: (01) 800090-4(5L), 861732, 7744723, 861454
Fax: (01) 862865
E-mail: nimr@home.metrong.com
Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER)
Address: *NISER Campus, Oyo Road, Ojoo, P.M.B. 5, U. I. Post Office, Ibadan
Tel: (02) 8102904
Fax: (02) 8101194
E-mail: dg@niser.org.ng
Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT)
Address: *Basawa/Old Kano Road, Palladan, Zaria
Tel: (069) 334095, 334358
Fax: (069) 332943
E-mail: nittrc@infoweb.abs.net
*NITT Guest House, 9, African Church Road, off Coker Road, Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: (01) 822381
Fax: (01) 4970223
Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI)
Address: *Km. 3, Asa Dam Road P.M.B. 1489, Ilorin
Tel: (031) 222143, 224043, 223912, 225650
Projects Development Institute (PRODA)
Address: *3, Independence Layout, P. O. Box 1609, Enugu
Tel: (042) 451593, 255017
Rubber Research Institute Of Nigeria
Address: *Iyanomo, Edo State, P. M. B. 1049, Benin City
Tel: (052) 244625
Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Enugu (SEDI-E)
Address: *Okpara Minefiled, Akwuke, P. O. Box 3205, Enugu
Tel: (042) 459495
Fax: (042) 455040
Scientific Equipment Development Institute, Minna (SEDI-M)
Address: *Tagwai Dam Road, Chanchaga, P. M. B. 37, Minna
Tel: (066) 223872, 224907, (090) 802242
Fax: (066) 223973
Technology Business Incubation Centres (TBIC)
Address: *Dept. of Technology Acquisition and
Assessment, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja
Tel/Fax: (09) 5235763
*4, Balogun Street, Opp. Pen Cinema, Agege, Lagos
Tel: (01) 4926453-6(4L)
Fax: (01) 4926454
E-mail: tbic@micro.com.ng, tbic@rinaf.net.ng
