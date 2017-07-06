Scrap Vessel available for sale for sale In Nigeria ( Lagos and Port Harcourt)

1} *SCRAP VESSEL FOR SALE IN PORT HARCOURT*

Vessel capacity: 950tons

Net capacity: 287tons

Deck capacity: 635tons

Cargo capacity: 331.4 tons

Location: Port Harcourt

*Confirmed and ready for sale*

*Asking Price: $680,000 USD*

2} *SCRAP VESSEL FOR SALE IN LAGOS*

LOCATION: Lagos waters LIGHT SHIP: 11088MT

Vessel can be inspected ASAP. Send a Letter of Intent requesting all document you will like to see about the vessel and you intended date for inspection.

*ASKING PRICE: $1.8million USD

Interested Persons should contact Mr Ojo

Tell: 08037191728, 08081632025

