Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
DISCOVER 5 COSTLY MISTAKES PEOPLE MAKE WITH BUSINESS INVESTMENTS
It’s too easy to make costly mistakes with business investments, especially when you are not armed with the right information and knowledge to guide you.
5 costly mistakes people make with business investments.
Investing Money They’ll Need Soon
Avoid these kinds of investments that are just based on speculation and market timing. If you are setting money aside for a goal, the money shouldn’t be considered or used for sudden and unplanned investments, especially those that are likely to keep your money on lockdown for a long period of time. You can easily end up regretting it when important and time-sensitive expenses come up.
Not Doing Their Homework
Before investing in any business, it is extremely important to do your homework and research to know the ‘ins and outs of the underlying business’. It is important to understand how the business grows, makes profits and basically, the rubrics of the business. Before engaging in any business investment, you should always remember Peter Lynch’s investment maxim, which states clearly that you should ‘Invest in what you know’.
Neglecting Legal Counsel
Neglecting legal counsel on business investments is a highly risky, and it can result in damaging consequences. A lot of first-time investors believe that lawyers are just out to get their money, and while that might be partly true, the legal counsel from these lawyers are also very valuable and vital in protecting your interests and resources in any business investment, especially if things unexpectedly go wrong. For example, consider the case of a designer that unknowingly signed a contract that gave her handbag company the trademark to her name. When investors eventually came in, her company name belonged to them, and she was pained by the fact that she could no longer use her own company name. She wished she had gotten a lawyer to give her proper legal counsel. Therefore, it is very necessary to get the right attorney who understands your business goals and can protect your interests well.
Being Emotional With Investments
Mixing emotions with business or money can be very costly, you need to remain as focused, logical and rational as possible. Don’t be an investor that invests without tangible information or evidence, and don’t be an investor that invests based on a hope or desire that things will pull through or get better. Think well and be logical and rational about investments. The two most important emotions you should guard against in making business investments is fear and false hope. According to Aol Finance, basic signs of an emotional investor include: holding on to a failing stock thinking it will come back at some point; selling a stock at the first sign of a loss; and being glued to the financial news cycle.
Procrastinating Investments
Try to avoid not investing early enough because all it really results in is losing good opportunities to grow your money. Stop with the excuses that make you postpone investments, and just do it.
Leave a Reply