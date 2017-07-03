Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
BoI seeks N1tr from Lenders to Fund Industries In Nigeria
THE Bank of Industry, BoI, is seeking to strengthen its capital base by borrowing about N1trillion from both local and foreign development partners. Managing Director of the bank Mr. Olukayode Pitan, disclosed this while inspecting some of the bank’s supported projects in Edo State Nigeria.
Pitan, who also visited Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at Government House, Benin City, said the increased capital base would enable the bank to meet the demand of investors in different parts of the nation.
Some of the companies visited include: Happinex Foam Industry Nigeria Limited, Benco Aluminium Steel Products Limited and Lit Foods Nigeria Limited. He expressed the bank’s readiness to provide funding support to industrialists in the state, who are operating in the key areas of production activities already mapped out by the state government. Pitan said, “Edo State is one of the states where we have existing relationship on SMEs development.
The bank has supported a number of projects in the state and still committed to granting loans to genuine entrepreneurs. To enable the bank to extend its loan reach to the teeming customers across the nation, plans are under way to raise between N500 billion to N1 trillion from both local and foreign development partners.” Earlier, Governor Obaseki acknowledged the various impacts of BoI on business activities in the state but challenged it to extend loans to large business operators. He said if large businesses had access to finance, it would positively impact the production activities of small business owners.
