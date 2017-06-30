Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 Terrible Sins Business Travelers Can Make When Flying
For Nigerians who fly regularly, there is no argument that you are already used to the routine. However, whenever you fly, there are some terrible mistakes you must have been making that you are probably unaware of. These mistakes can significantly ruin your flight, especially for business travelers. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of the terrible sins or mistakes you can make when flying.
Trusting your flight will have Wi-Fi
There are some flights that you book and you will be told that there is WiFi available. Do not trust them as you may be shocked that there is nothing like WiFi on board. Hence, make arrangements for your own internet especially if you have some jobs to do.Wearing uncomfortable shoes
If it is a long flight, try as much as possible to wear comfortable shoes because this can lead to leg bumps. So, if you do not want to start running helter-skelter in search of shoes at a destination you are unfamiliar with, always wear comfortable shoes. In fact, carry extra shoes.
Assuming you will get food on the plane
Depending on the ticket you bought, you may be offered food. But to be on the safe side, eat before you fly so that you will not be disappointed.
Overpacking
This is one of the greatest sins that a business traveler must avoid. There is no need to overpack. Pack only the essential items you need so that you can easily get it back when you get to your destination.
Dressing down
A business traveler should not dress down whenever he flies. Dress formally in such a way that you can leave the airport for any business meeting. You can return later for your luggage especially if you do not get it after you arrive at the airport.
Leave a Reply