5 Things To Never Axe From Your Budget
A budget is important for you to check your spending and finances. So, in a bid to survive on your budget, you may want to throw out some things. However and at the same time, there are things that are too important to get rid of. Therefore, no matter what you earn, they must always feature in your budget. Discover 5 things to never remove from your budget.
Car repair and maintenance
If you own a car, then you know that it could go haywire anytime. So, to keep your car in good working condition, you must make arrangements for repairs and maintenance in your budget. Ignoring this will result in the car completely breaking down and you have to spend more.
Your body needs to function and the fuel that can make this possible is nutritious and healthy food. But quite a number of people eat junk. Try to budget for healthy food so that you can eat proper food even if it is once a day.Insurance
Nigerians are still skeptical about insurance. It is one of the first things that will be axed from a budget. But you cannot downplay the importance of insurance. Insurance is a contract, represented by a policy, in which an individual or entity receives financial protection or reimbursement against losses. Important insurance cover includes health, car, and fire insurance. Interestingly, the premium for this insurance is quite affordable.
Home repair and maintenance
If anything is damaged in your home, you should do something about it immediately before it becomes a huge problem. If you take care of that leak or crack now, it will be a less expensive than if you wait until it becomes very bad that you have no choice than to repair it.
Medical care
Going for a medical checkup at least twice a year will help guard against any form of disease or ailment. Like they say, prevention is better than cure. So, do not joke with your health and do not wait until you are ill before you accommodate medical care in your budget.
