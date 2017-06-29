Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 Things to consider before a business investment
There are a number of extremely important factors to consider before a business investment, to protect your resources from the sometimes uncertain elements of an investment environment. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 things to consider before a business investment.The Business
This is an obvious one. An investor needs to understand the business in which he/she is investing. Like Peter Lynch’s investment maxim says ‘Invest in what you know’. It will be difficult to be cheated in an investment, if you understand the rubrics of that business. Before investing in a business, study the business; the more you understand the business, the more confident you’ll feel about the investment. Additionally, talking to an expert – someone who knows the industry that interests you – can also help.
The Growth
In addition to understanding the business, it’s important to understand the growth of a business. Consider how the venture is growing – is its growth organic or does it have more of a buying growth? Also, consider how the company will grow. To help with this, an investor will need to dig into the key financial statements of the venture like the balance sheets, income statements and cash-flow statements.
The Exit Strategy
Understand and know the exit scenarios for the industry that will be best for you. As a responsible investor, it’s best to always be prepared and have an exit plan laid out either for when the venture reaches the ideal scale intended or when the venture doesn’t seem to be yielding the returns you expected. Either way, always have an exit strategy of some kind for every business investment.
Legal Counsel
A good number of investors overlook this very important factor, and end up running from pillar to post seeking legal counsel when things go wrong. Be sure to seek legal counsel on all crucial steps of the investment and be sure that every legal document associated with the investment is shown to a trusted lawyer for feedback. Prevention will always be better than cure, and in legal matters, ignorance or oversights is not an excuse. So avoid the avoidable by seeking legal counsel; you don’t have to agree with all your lawyer’s points, but you should at least understand them and make your decision based on that understanding.
Your Comfort Zone on Risk Taking
All investments have some form of risk associated with it, so it’s therefore important to understand the risks of a business investment and first decide if the risks are what you can bear. If you can’t bear the worst case scenario and have no plan B to help deal with the worst case scenario, then it’s advisable to refrain from such investment. You must always consider your propensity for risk before putting your resources in a business investment.
Circumstances that Can Lead to Fraud
This is one of the most important factors on this list. There are a lot of scam artists out there looking to lure potential investors into their trap by making their ‘opportunity’ sound legitimate. But there is a limit to how well they can do this, and if you’re careful and vigilant enough you’ll be able to see through their facade. As a responsible investor, ensure you do your research well beforehand, ask questions and check out the answers with unbiased sources before you invest. Also, never rush into an investment. In fact, any investment that puts pressure on you or tries to rush you into it, is a fishy one. You should tread carefully. Always take your time and talk to trusted family and friends before investing. Never for any reason rush into an investment, regardless of the pressure.
