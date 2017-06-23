Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Cassava Starch Firm Saves Nigeria Economy N1.22bn Yearly
Ibadan – PSALTRY International Company Limited, one of the investors in the Nigerian cassava industry, has said that the country has started benefiting from its investment as the import substitution policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria in cassava has earned it $4 million (about N1.22 billion) in the financial year ended 2016.
The company stated that Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc, is the biggest buyer of its cassava , followed by Nestle Nigeria Plc and Yale Foods, Ibadan. Cassava Starch is used by manufacturing companies as binder and to produce sugar, that is, maltose.
Oluyemisi Iranloye, the company’s Managing Director/CEO, disclosed this during an interactive session with the media in Oyo State. She said, “We started production in 2013. You could imagine the amount of foreign exchange that only this company is saving Nigeria in import substitution every year, it’s quite huge – $4 million dollars in 2016. Nigerian Breweries takes about 60 per cent of our total production in a year, Nestle 30 per cent and Yale Foods 10 per cent.
“When the price of dollar went up there was rush for our products. In fact, I don’t know where to start and end because those who were not buying from us before and who were importing could not import anymore. Today, we have big clienteles, even May & Baker, Unilever and some packaging companies are coming to us. So, we are trying to build capacity to meet their demands.”
Fielding question on production capacity, she stated: “We have two lines producing 20-30 metric tonnes per day that is a total of 50 tonnes or two trailer loads every day. The annual capacity is 10,000 metric tonnes but we are doing 6,000 metric tonnes now.”
She commended Nigerian Breweries, saying, “one of the good things NB did is that they give us advance payment so that our cash flow can be better and we were able to pay farmers as they supplied raw materials. We needed the money to come in quickly so that we can meet up in paying the farmers.”
On future outlook, she said: “We want our farmers to start having shares in the company. That is our 2018/2019 focus. Farmers who have been with us will start having shares.”
She also stated that the N1 billion project which is funded by First Bank of Nigeria and First City Monument Bank, FCMB, has grown its staff base from 10 when it began operation eight years ago, to about 400 people.
Leave a Reply