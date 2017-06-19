Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
NAFDAC Reduces Cost Of Product Registration For Manufacturers In Nigeria
Abuja – The NATIONAL Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has waived 50 percent of the registration fee for locally manufactured products in a move aimed at incentivizing the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) sub-sector in Nigeria.
Abubakar Jimoh, NAFDAC spokesperson, in a statement, said the measure was in response to Federal Government’s policy to promote local manufacturing companies in order to boost the Nigeria economy.
NAFDAC Reduces Cost Of Product Registration for Manufacturers In Nigeria
He explained that the new policy under the leadership of the agency’s acting Director-General, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, would go a long way to promote economic development.Jimoh noted that in the past, a lot of people and some licensed consultants had extorted money from innocent Nigerians in the name of NAFDAC registration. “Sometime back, we discovered that a lot of people were extorting money from Nigerians for registration fee of products in Nigeria. We decided to license some consultants who are professionals. But those unscrupulous elements fizzled into the consultancy firm that registered with us and continued their extortion from potential entrepreneurs in Nigeria. They collect as much as N250,000 to N300,000 for registration against official fee of less than N50,000, claiming that part of the money will be used to settle NAFDAC officials. The agency has taken decision to stop them after the expiration of their licenses; we will stop them and deal directly with intending manufacturers,” he said.
The NAFDAC spokesperson explained that in the last seven years, the former NAFDAC Director-General, Dr Paul Orhi, introduced a policy that all young graduates willing to establish businesses would be given waiver.
He said that the policy was still in existence but young graduates from NYSC were not taking advantage of the policy. He further noted that NAFDAC recently established a Small Business Desk to guide people going into SMEs on how to set up their small factories.
Source: vanguardngr
