Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
BoI Dragged to Court over N5.6bn Estate
LAGOS – THE children of a Lagos socialite, late Chief Olatunji Ajisomo Alabi, a.k.a, Lord Rumens, have filed a suit against the Bank of Industry Investment and Trust Company Ltd before a Lagos State High Court, over alleged mismanagement of their father’s N5.6billion estate. The children who are Babatunde, Oladipo, Subuola, Awojuola, Rukayat, Olukemi and Adeola Alabi, had on May 9, 2017 filed a suit before the court stating that their late father appointed BoI Investment and Trust Company Ltd as trustees of his estate in his will dated July 30, 1996.
The children claimed that since the demise of their father in 1998, BoI Investment and Trust Company has persistently mismanaged his estates and has refused to give proper financial account to them.
Joined in the suit as co-defendant is the managing director of BoI Investment and Trust Company, Mrs Betty Obaseki, and the company secretary, Mr. Simon Odomokwu. In their statement of claims, they averred that BoI trustees from the onset cleverly applied and got the probate for their late father’s personal properties and not his real properties. Despite this action, the children claimed that BoI Trustees continued to administer the real properties of their late father.
They also claimed that BoI trustees deliberately refused to gather their father’s estate together and only resorted to rent collection while paying meagre sums as annual allowances to the beneficiaries of the estate. According to them, the gross negligence of BoI Trustees of not gathering their late father’s entire property together, led to the loss of some property to third parties.
The property allegedly lost due to the negligence of BoI Trustees includes 38 acres of land located at Mawuko, Abeokuta Ogun State; Property at 51 Majaro Street, Lagos; 23 Makoko Street, Yaba; 285 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos;
Property at Makoko fishing village and John Street, Awodiora, Apapa, Lagos.
Items in the will allegedly mismanaged and unaccounted for by the trustees includes 26,604 shares with United Bank for Africa, 22,500 shares in Nigerian Bottling Company, 50,000 shares in Total Nigeria Plc, 5268 shares in UAC Plc, and 6,615 shares in Union Bank Plc.
The children also claimed that four gold bars weighing 1000kg contained in their father’s will has been unaccounted for as the trustees insisted that it has not been able to find a local or international buyer for gold bar.
The claimants are, among other things, asking the court for an order removing BoI Investment and Trust Company as trustees of the Estate of late Chief Olatunji Ajisomo Alabi. The claimants also want the court to appoint a new trustees for their father’s estate while directing BoI Trustees to give detailed financial account of late Chief Alabi’s estate from November 2009 to October 2010 and from 2011 till date. The BoI Trustees are yet to file its response in the suit.
Vanguard
Leave a Reply