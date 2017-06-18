Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Requirement For Obtaining Courier Company License In Nigeria
Friend, are you searching for information on how to obtain Obtaining Courier Company License In Nigeria?
If yes then please see list below for requirement needed in Obtaining Courier Company License In Nigeria
(i) Certified True copy of Certificate of Incorporation;
(ii) Memorandum/Articles of Association
(iii) Company’s Tax Clearance for the last three years (originals to be sighted);
(iv) Leasehold Certificate or Tenancy Agreement in respect of the company’s registered office;
(v) Evidence or information to show capacity to operate courier service including but not limited to indemnity insurance policy of Five Hundred Thousand Naira, capital base of Two Million Naira or a bond of that value.
(vi) Evidence of payment of now refundable application fee as may be prescribed from time to time;
(vii) Names, qualifications and addresses including telephone and/or fax numbers of all Directors of the company.
(viii) Samples of waybills, labels, bags, tags envelopes, receipts registered trade mark (if any) and other documents that may be required.
(ix) Partnership, merger, alliance (or such other arrangements) agreements (if any).
(x) Such other information or evidence that may assist the minister in forming a decision or such other information or evidence as he may specify from time to time.
(xi) Where there is/has been change in any information filed or submitted (in case of an application for renewal of license).
Leave a Reply