AGROFOOD; THE EXHIBITION THAT STEER THE NIGERIAN FOOD, AGRICULTURE, AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGIES’ ECONOMY

AgroFood Nigeria is opening its door on 13 – 15 July 2017 with the organization of Elan Expo at theLandmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nigeria AgroFood brings together manufacturers of food and agriculture technologies from different countries to Nigeria. While exhibitors meet their potential buyers, visitors can find wide range of products according to their demands and needs.

Nigeria AgroFood Expo is the meeting point for industry professionals, captains of industries and other stakeholders to meet, see and experience first-hand the latest trends and technologies in food and agriculture technologies, therefore discovering new ideas and strengthening business partnerships.

Nigeria AgroFood has wide range of product for all segments such as; food processing, packaging machineries; beverage and beverage technology; frozen, bottled, canned, chilled, live, diet foods; milk and milk products; meat and meat products; agricultural products, machineries, equipments and accessories; seeds, chemicals, fertilizers, plant protection drugs; water treatment and water management systems; packaging systems & products and more product are exhibited in this important event.

Aside the wide range of products, Nigeria AgroFood Expo offers these products with special campaigns and events in the exhibition. During the exhibition, visitors can meet international and local brands, make price comparison between products and see the latest technologies in the sector. Special price campaign that very advantageous for visitors will be applied in the exhibition.

Be a part of this lucrative event with numerous local and international industry leading companies by visiting the Nigeria Agrofood Expo on 13-15 July at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Elan Expo gives opportunity to enter new market for exhibitors with its experience since 1997. Thanks to its 20 years knowledge and successful outings, Elan Expo succeeds to search new markets, and has led companies to the right markets in more than 30 countries.

NIGERIA AGROFOOD EXPO 2017

International Food & Agriculture Technologies Exhibition

13 – 15 July 2017

Landmark Centre

Victoria Island, Lagos / NIGERIA

http://www.nigeriaagrofood.com/

info@nigeriaagrofood.com

+90 212 273 18 88

