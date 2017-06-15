Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
NIGERIA AGROFOOD EXPO 2017 – INTERNATIONAL FOOD, AGRICULTURE AND TECHNOLOGIES EXHIBITION 13-15 JULY 2017
AGROFOOD; THE EXHIBITION THAT STEER THE NIGERIAN FOOD, AGRICULTURE, AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGIES’ ECONOMY
AgroFood Nigeria is opening its door on 13 – 15 July 2017 with the organization of Elan Expo at theLandmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Nigeria AgroFood brings together manufacturers of food and agriculture technologies from different countries to Nigeria. While exhibitors meet their potential buyers, visitors can find wide range of products according to their demands and needs.
Nigeria AgroFood Expo is the meeting point for industry professionals, captains of industries and other stakeholders to meet, see and experience first-hand the latest trends and technologies in food and agriculture technologies, therefore discovering new ideas and strengthening business partnerships.
Nigeria AgroFood has wide range of product for all segments such as; food processing, packaging machineries; beverage and beverage technology; frozen, bottled, canned, chilled, live, diet foods; milk and milk products; meat and meat products; agricultural products, machineries, equipments and accessories; seeds, chemicals, fertilizers, plant protection drugs; water treatment and water management systems; packaging systems & products and more product are exhibited in this important event.
Aside the wide range of products, Nigeria AgroFood Expo offers these products with special campaigns and events in the exhibition. During the exhibition, visitors can meet international and local brands, make price comparison between products and see the latest technologies in the sector. Special price campaign that very advantageous for visitors will be applied in the exhibition.
Be a part of this lucrative event with numerous local and international industry leading companies by visiting the Nigeria Agrofood Expo on 13-15 July at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos
Elan Expo gives opportunity to enter new market for exhibitors with its experience since 1997. Thanks to its 20 years knowledge and successful outings, Elan Expo succeeds to search new markets, and has led companies to the right markets in more than 30 countries.
NIGERIA AGROFOOD EXPO 2017
International Food & Agriculture Technologies Exhibition
13 – 15 July 2017
Landmark Centre
Victoria Island, Lagos / NIGERIA
http://www.nigeriaagrofood.com/
info@nigeriaagrofood.com
+90 212 273 18 88
Leave a Reply