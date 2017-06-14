Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Five Habits That Will Kill Your Entrepreneurial Dream
Business Tips – You have dreamt about it. You can feel it and you are already making money from the enterprise you established. All in dreams. Reality dawns on you and you wish it your dream will become reality instantly. But that is not how it works. You have to work towards achieving your dreams especially if you hope to become an entrepreneur. But you are still lounging and dreaming. This may be due to some habits that you have imbibed over time and this can stop from bring your entrepreneurial dream to fruition. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these habits.
Saying it’s not the right time
You keep telling yourself that it is not the right time. When is it the right time for you to start your business? The truth is there is never a ‘right time’ to kick off anything because if you wait forever you will do nothing. Start now!
Stressing over personal finances.
This has been said time and time again. You do not need to stress too much over your personal finance because it will always be a problem. If you dream to own a business, save money, reach out to friends and investors to source for finance.Fear of the unknown
You are very comfortable in your comfort zone and you are afraid to leave. You fear what you are going to meet out there. It is better you face this fear and take the risk. It is advisable to try and fail than not taking any action due to fear of the unknown.
Indecision
Making a decision may be difficult but you can not run away from making that decision. You should consult your mentors and other experienced individuals to sort their advice before making that decision. Whatever you decide can make or mar you. Do not worry If it turns out wrong because you have learned a lesson.
Procrastination
We all have the tendency to make excuses for postponing tasks. Do whatever you want to do and face the risk. It is difficult but you have to try.
