5 USEFUL TIPS FOR INTROVERTED ENTREPRENEURS
American billionaires Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and many of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs either are or have admitted that they are, to a large extent, introverts. It is possible for introverts to become great entrepreneurs. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 useful tips for introverted entrepreneurs.
Have a Recharge Time
Introverts need time to themselves, time away from social interactions and activities, if not they will eventually run out of energy, lose their composure and stop being productive. Many introverts understand this aspect of their personality, and to become a successful entrepreneur it’s important they find time away from it all to be by themselves (or around those they are comfortable with) and just recharge. This can be as simple as taking a 10 to 15 minutes break to yourself during the day, or taking a long weekend to yourself in the long term.Intentionally Build Relationships
Building relationships isn’t very easy for introverts. It’s easier for them to be the object of relationship building as opposed to them actually being the ones to initiate the process. Unfortunately, you cannot be a successful entrepreneur if you are unable to build good relationships. In this case, your passion for entrepreneurship will have to win and take precedence over your discomfort with building relationships. Being intentional with building relationships (that is, not being emotional about the whole thing) and making yourself reach out to those around you is an easier way to build necessary relationships.
Use Your Strengths Well
Social interactions might be the one major weakness of introverts, but they also have great strengths that are vital to entrepreneurial success. Introverts have great listening skills. In a world where most people speak before they think, introverts naturally do the opposite and listen first before they speak. It is thus easier for them to get needed information to make smart decisions and enhance everything about their business, from sales to marketing. The listening skill is a very valuable tool for successful entrepreneurs.
Learn to Live Outside of Your Comfort Zone
To be a successful introverted entrepreneur, you’ll ultimately learn how to live outside of your comfort zone. This is because virtually every day you will encounter situations and scenarios that will take you out of your comfort zone. But if you’re really passionate about entrepreneurship, you’ll have to make that conscious decision daily to let passion win over comfort.
Delegate or Outsource Tasks You Can’t Handle
In the end, you’re an entrepreneur not a dare devil. You can’t keep living out of your comfort zone, which is why you need time to recharge in the first place. However, you have to be wise and be able to determine the tasks that are just not necessary for you to handle and outsource or delegate these tasks to an individual or group that can handle it better. Have some extroverts around that can handle certain aspects of your business easier than you would, while you can take on the more crucial aspects. You’re an entrepreneur, not a one-man army, and like Bill Gates admitted, a business can’t be managed and operate by an entire group of introverts, some extroverted influence is involved.
