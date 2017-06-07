Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Discover 5 Ways To Save Money On Internet Expenses
A good internet at home is essential whether you are a Netflix freak or you are just trying to keep up with your friends on social media. Unfortunately, every month your internet bill keeps rising that you want to stop subscribing. The fact is that you can reduce your usage and still get affordable internet service monthly. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways to can cut your internet bill.
Get the best competitive price
If you are frustrated with your high internet bills, you can take time out to research the cost of buying data from several other Internet Service Providers. When you have done this, contact your service provider and let them know that their charges are on the high side. Certainly, they do not want to lose their customer. Hence, they have no choice than to review their prices. If nothing happens, you can move to their cheaper and fast competitor.
Check out promos
If promotional pricing is available, you should take advantage of it so that you get a short term price reprieve. Hence, always be on the lookout for these promos.
Reduce your speed
You might think that it’s best to get the internet package with the highest possible speed, but for most homes, a high-speed account ends up being a waste of money. Since you are not a business enterprise, you should get a low-speed internet plan so as to pay less at the end of the month.
Buy your own modem and router
You can also buy a modem or router rather than subscribing to a service provider which can be expensive. So, buying your own modem will significantly trim your internet spending.
Threaten to cancel
This oftentimes works especially if your internet provider is customer friendly. Whether you plan to cancel or not, sometimes threatening that you will is enough to get your internet bill reduced. This will prompt them into taking action to do something about your high bill.
—
