A good internet at home is essential whether you are a Netflix freak or you are just trying to keep up with your friends on social media. Unfortunately, every month your internet bill keeps rising that you want to stop subscribing. The fact is that you can reduce your usage and still get affordable internet service monthly. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways to can cut your internet bill.

Get the best competitive price

If you are frustrated with your high internet bills, you can take time out to research the cost of buying data from several other Internet Service Providers. When you have done this, contact your service provider and let them know that their charges are on the high side. Certainly, they do not want to lose their customer. Hence, they have no choice than to review their prices. If nothing happens, you can move to their cheaper and fast competitor.

Check out promos

If promotional pricing is available, you should take advantage of it so that you get a short term price reprieve. Hence, always be on the lookout for these promos.

Reduce your speed

You might think that it’s best to get the internet package with the highest possible speed, but for most homes, a high-speed account ends up being a waste of money. Since you are not a business enterprise, you should get a low-speed internet plan so as to pay less at the end of the month.

Buy your own modem and router

You can also buy a modem or router rather than subscribing to a service provider which can be expensive. So, buying your own modem will significantly trim your internet spending.

Threaten to cancel

This oftentimes works especially if your internet provider is customer friendly. Whether you plan to cancel or not, sometimes threatening that you will is enough to get your internet bill reduced. This will prompt them into taking action to do something about your high bill.

