When tackling a writing assignment, have you ever asked yourself the difference between what you write and what you write about? If you got the answers, which one between the two is more important to your writing assignments? When you brainstorm your topic, you get a clear idea of what you need to write about. But when you research, you now get the material you need to write your assignment. Knowing what you need to write is like gathering all the raw materials you need to build an edifice.

But before you start researching, you need to sharpen your research skills. The reason is that researching is a complex task that needs skills to excel. If your skills are dull, you will waste time in all the wrong places and end up with substandard material, inadequate information, or both. That is why this post seeks to discuss practical ideas you need to improve your researching skills.

Break out of the known

Unless you are a fiction writer, every writer needs to write both what they already know about a topic and what they do not know about it. You need to begin with the known and then transition into the world of the unknown. If you do not have this attitude, you will find it difficult conducting research for your academic writing assignments. Your desire to learn and explore new territories is the first key to sharpening your researching skills.Optimize all the sources

Another way of perfecting your researching skills is learning how to optimize all the available sources of information. You need to master how to get hold of all the online and offline sources that can give you the relevant information you need to do your assignments. You should read articles, journals, books, reports, documentaries, and any material that contains what you need. This way, you will not just get enough material, but also a broader view of the same idea from the perspectives of various authors.

Do not fear to ask

When it comes to researching, your need and desire to learn are more important than your ignorance. You should also know that ignorance is not a crime, but the refusal to learn is. That is why even the government has established institutions of higher learning to treat ignorance and your enrollment at that college confirms it. Therefore, there is no point in you trying to play “smart” by feeling guilty or embarrassed about asking.

In your researching process, you should never fear to ask for clarification. If you are unsure about a given fact or idea, be bold and smart enough to consult the relevant authorities for confirmation. This way, you will save yourself unnecessary errors that could grossly undermine the authority, validity, and credibility of your writing. In addition, asking for help from your tutors will open you to the opportunity of seeing the topic in a better way and from another angle.

Create your contact file

To perfect your researching skills and make the process easier for you, you need to create a list of authorities in that field. You need to construct the file based on the particular industries you research, the categories, and topics that each individual expert handles. This way, it becomes easier to know whom to consult or read about when an assignment arises. By doing this, you will save the time you would have wasted trying to do guesswork since you already know who is best in which field of study.

But how do you know all these experts? We have several ways of getting them. First, you can utilize the local telephone book to get some of them. Second, you can search the Internet to get some of the leading names in the readily available directories. Third, you can ask your professors. These men and women are authorities in their fields, and that is why they teach you. Therefore, they are qualified candidates to consult because they have read more authors on the subject you are handling.

Join a study group

The power of the right group is greater than that of an individual. One of the ways you can use to sharpen your researching skills is joining a study group of like-minded students. By sitting to share and exchange ideas, you will rub shoulders with classmates who have strength in various areas that you may weak in. For instance, you can tap into the strength of analytical thinking by interacting with a person who is perfect in that skill. Remember, all human beings can be influenced by others, and hence, you need to optimize the power of positive influence through association and fellowship.

Develop your problem-solving instinct

If you need to perfect your researching skills, you should think about your ability to solve problems. When this instinct is perfected within you, you stand higher chances of looking at a problem and analyzing it to find a solution to it. This way, you are better placed to evaluate the scope of problems within the context of your assignment and solve them.

Develop your analytical abilities

Developing your analytical capabilities is another way of perfecting your researching skills. This ability will enable you to search for the relevant information you need to fit your specific area of learning. This way, you will have a wider leeway to synthesize data with a critical eye so that you can reduce it and break it down to relevant information that you can use. Lastly, developing this instinct allows you to understand the connection between different pieces of information.

Enhance your creative thinking

During your college life, you will come across different types of assignments. Each one of these assignments will present you with different challenges calling for fresh methods of dealing with them. As a smart student, you need to sharpen your creative and imaginative genius so you can face every problem as it comes. This way, you will break away from the norms and conventions that limit you to just one way of approaching a problem. With creativity, you will always have alternative methods of approaching issues as you conduct your research.

Sharpen your logical instinct

All academic research requires logic. As a bright scholar, you need to sharpen your ability to look at issues logically. The reason is that as you gather your data, you have to understand its logical merit before you use it in your assignment.

Be conceptual

To perfect your researching skills, you ought to perfect your ability to conceptualize issues. This skill will help you in breaking down ideas into small parts you can manage easily. By so doing, you will be in a better position to identify the relevance of an idea to the issues you are addressing.

Improve your disseminative power

The last way to bolster your researching skills is developing your ability to disseminate information. It enables you to make a coherent presentation of your research findings and thoughts. Here, you are in a better position to gather relevant information and show your readers how you arrived at the conclusions you have made about them.

Closing remarks

There you go with ideas that you need to sharpen your researching skills. With all this at your disposal, the ball is in your court to advance your researching skills.

