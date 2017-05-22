Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
MAN, Tower Plc Sign Agreement on Power Generation
Lagos – The Manufacturers Development Company LTD (MPDC), a subsidiary of the Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday signed a bulk purchase agreement with Tower Aluminium Nigeria Plc for an independent power plant to be located at Henry Carr industrial cluster in Ikeja, Lagos State.
MAN, at the signing ceremony in Lagos, said the plant will be completed in six months because it has secured the full support of the Nigerian Electricity Commission and the endorsement of the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.
Tower Power Nigeria is a power solutions company that has been operating Independent Power Provider (IPP) projects in Nigeria since 2009.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of MPDC, Engineer Ibrahim Usman said, “what we experience currently is constant interruption, costly supplies which have made planning difficult and production expensive. What we have under this pilot arrangement is a 24-hour supply.“It is a happy occasion for us, and we are glad that towers has agreed to partner with us first with six megawatts which we hope to upgrade to 10 megawatts in the shortest possible time.”
Speaking on the prospect of expansion to other parts of the country, he said, “there is no one model for the whole country. We are looking at it cluster by cluster and each cluster has its own peculiarities. For example, we have gas there already. As they have told us, they are already producing 35 megawatts combined and they are ready to deploy more on implemented basis. But, if for example we are going to a place, for example say in the north, where there is no gas, we will be talking of solar, biomass, and we may even be talking of wind of hydro. So, it all depends.”
-Dailytrust
