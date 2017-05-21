D9 clube is a sport trading,training and investment platform. It is a platform where people subscribe yearly with $280 and subcribers trading on sport get tips/directions to profit from a trade , Learn how to trade on sport with wining techniques and also an investment platform where your money works for you even when you are sleeping.

D9 Club Investment and Sports Trading Company was founded in 2006 by Danilo Santana in Bahia, Brazil. The company has increased its experience by investment management of the famous football clubs of Brazil on the stock market.D9 Clube Company,which aims to further its success in the days ahead,then signed a partnership with William A. Levine, the patent holder of MLM (Multi Level Network Marketing), in February 2016, By obtaining a license from the International Trade Center, it opened its shares to the whole world economy.

D9 clube in September 2016, launched in European and now they are in Africa, Thailand, Japan, USA and more and more countries worldwide. If you want to do business online with a certain degree of seriousness, D9 Club is certainly to be taken into consideration.The D9 CLUBE PRODUCT LINE

D9 Clube market a $280 voucher subscription that provides access to a sports Trading platform ( http://www.d9clubsportstrading.com ).

D9 Clube have trading experts that provide trading tips through the platform, with subscribers able to trade on games live with profits.

D9 Clube marketing material gives ROIs of 30% to 150% on trades placed through the independent trading platform BetFair.

WHAT IS BETFAIR?

Betfair Group plc is the world’s largest Internet Trading/bet exchange platform. The company’s headquarters are located in Hammersmith in West London, England. Since 9 March 2011 Betfair has operated its betting exchange under a Gibraltar licence. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange until it merged with Paddy Power to form Paddy Power Betfair on 2 February 2016.The company was founded in 2000 by Andrew Black and Edward Wray.Since Betfair was launched in June 2000 it has become the largest online trading/betting company in the UK and the largest trading/betting exchange in the world.

WHAT IS SPORT TRADING?

Sports trading means backing and laying sports betting odds for a profit before the event comes to an end. Backing is the same with betting. Laying is bookmaking, which stands for offering odds to bettors. By laying at short odds and backing at higher odds, sports traders are able to make money either in-play or even before kick-off! What’s more, sports trading can be applied in almost any sports market, even in financial and political betting or in special bets, such as TV shows and music contents!

What’s the Difference Between Betting & Trading?

Sport betting is simply placing a bet and hoping that it provides a return while sport trading involves following the event and market in order to try and ensure that you receive a profit from your wagers regardless of the final result. But the aim here is not to train you on sport trading but to show you how you can benefit from D9 clube.

TWO WAYS TO EARN FROM D9CLUBE

You can earn as an investor where you register for any of the D9 clube packages and earn weekly for 52 weeks. you can earn as high as $170 weekly for 52weeks on your investment. You can also earn through referal ( Multilevel Marketing). Here there are several ways to earn from D9 clube. Infact D9 clube pegs your potential earnings here on $30,000 daily and $900,000 monthly. People are already earning $25,000 daily through this. e.g Louis Duragon (brazil), Smart Protus (uganda) and more. You can earn by participating in both, which is better.

HOW TO EARN FROM D9 CLUB INVESTMENT

Here are the list of Investment packages in D9 clube;

Basic D9 Clube Affiliate Membership is $50 (no package purchased)

Affiliate Package

1. Start Affiliate Pack – $74

2. Bronze Affiliate Pack – $323

3. Silver Affiliate Pack – $573

4. Gold Affiliate Pack – $1,072

5. Gold+ Affiliate Pack – $2,070

NOTE: These amounts are subject to change due to the volatile nature of the dollar.

RETURN ON INVESTMENT WEEKLY;

Investment earnings starts from Bronze trader.

BRONZE TRADER;$323

You earn 85 points ( where 1 point is equal to $1)

You are paid %15 of the 85points/$85 = ROI $12.75 weekly, for 52 weeks

SILVER TRADER;$573

You earn 185 points ( where 1 point is equal to $1)

You are paid %15 of the 185points/$185 = ROI $27.75 weekly, for 52 weeks

GOLD TRADER;$1,072

You earn 340 points ( where 1 point is equal to $1)

You are paid %15 of the 340points/$340 = ROI $51 weekly, for 52 weeks

GOLD TRADER PLUS;$2,070

You earn 340 points ( where 1 point is equal to $1)

You are paid %50 of the 340points/$340 = ROI $170 weekly, for 52 weeks

This amounts are paid weekly whether you refer people or not, just invest and earn. All investment end after 52weeks, then you renew.

Why is this? It helps to sustain the business and keeps it from relaying on new members to pay the old ones.

At this level I usually recommend Gold trader plus where you earn $170 weekly for 52weeks and also allows you to fully maximize the benefits if you decide to take part in the MLM area of the business( which is highly optional in this case).

Example you earn $170 x 4weeks = $680 D9 clube deducts monthly platform activation of $50 (which you still get back in MLM) and that leaves you with $630

$630 x 12months = $7560 Total in 52weeks from your investment.

Having Multiple accounts are allowed. Invest your Idle funds and earn weekly for 52 weeks.

OTHER WAYS TO EARN IN D9 CLUBE

===============================

RECRUITMENT COMMISSIONS (REFERRAL BONUS)

D9 Clube Affiliates are directly paid when they recruit new affiliates.

Recruitment commissions are paid out as a percentage of points attached to D9 Clube Affiliate Packages.

. Start – D9 Clube Affiliate fee – No points

. Bronze Trader – 85 points

. Silver Trader – 185 points

– Gold Trader, and Gold Trader + = 340 points

Note: 1 point = $1

How much of a percentage is paid out is determined by how much a D9 Clube Affiliate spent on his/her affiliate package.

* Start – no package purchase = 20% commission on referral

* Bronze Trader – 30% commission on referral

* Silver Trader – 40% commission on referral

* Gold Trader and Gold Trader+ – 50% commission on referral

Example: If you are registered as a Gold or GOLD PLUS trader and you refer a friend who register as a Gold plus trader, you earn %50 of 340points/$340 which is $170 cause all Gold and gold plus trader carries 340 points. Your registration level determines your earning percentage.

BALANCE BONUS (BINARY Or Matching bonus)

RESIDUAL RECRUITMENT COMMISSIONS (BINARY)

Residual binary commissions in D9 Clube are paid out via a binary compensation structure.

A binary compensation structure places an affiliate at the top of a binary team, split into two sides.

Level 1: 1×2 Matrix (2 positions)

Level 2: 2×2 Matrix (4 positions)

Level 3: 4×2 Matrix (8 positions) and so on.

Each day, Affiliate Package points are tallied up on both sides of the binary (two positions).

D9 Clube Affiliates are paid a percentage bonus of matched points according to the affiliate package they purchased.

. Bronze Trader – 20% bonus of matched points

. Silver Trader – 30% bonus of matched points

. Gold Trader and Gold Trader+ – 40% bonus of matched points.

Unmatched points on the stronger binary side are carried over.

MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP FEE COMMISSIONS

———————————–

Part of the amount deducted monthly from affiliates earnings is shared amongst the team members up to the 6th level.

Each D9 Clube affiliate must pay $50 a month in reactivation fees.

This fee is commissionable via a unilevel compensation structure that pays down six levels of recruitment.

RESIDUAL DLD9 BONUS

Referral commissions on Affiliate Package ROIs are available and paid out via a unilevel compensation structure.

– Bronze Traders earn 3% on level 1, and 2% on levels 2 and 3.

– Silver Traders earn 3% on level 1, 2% on levels 2 and 3, 1% on level 4.

– Gold Trader and Gold Trader+ affiliates earn 3% on level 1, 2% on levels 2 and 3, and 1% on levels 4 to 6.

Note: The Affiliate Package ROI pay out for 52 weeks, after which an affiliate must purchase another D9 Clube affiliate package.

CAREER PLAN BONUSES

Awards are available when you hit certain points with acumulation of your team points. Wrist watch,phone, 5 cars, cruise, All expense paid trips, Chopper(helicopter) and jet plane award.

WAYS TO WITHDRAW YOUR MONEY FROM D9 CLUBE

=========================================

. You can withdraw your money from D9 Clube by using a domiciliary account. It takes 5 business days for deposit.

. You can withdraw your money from D9 Clube by using a Bitcoin account. Precisely with “Blockchain”.

. You can withdraw your money from D9 Clube via transfer to another D9 Clube member for Registration of a new member to D9 Clube in exchange for cash.

HOW TO REGISTER WITH D9 CLUBE

=============================

Please follow these steps;

1.) Type : http://d9clube.com/ on your google chrome browser for easy translation of the page.

2.) click on the drop down arrow beside the brazil flag on the top right corner of the website and choose USA flag for Translation.

3.) Click on virtual office after translation of website or “ESCRITÓRIO VIRTUAL” on D9 website to head to the registration page.

4.) Translate the page again by right clicking on the page and select “translate to English” on the dialog box. then click sign up here or “CADASTRE-SE AQUI”.

5.) Select your country and enter this information of the sponsor on the other side : “Providence” as your sponsor and click “buscar” or “To seek” if you translate the

page again.

6.) when the name comes up, click on the username name: “Providence” to proceed.

7.) fill in your details:

– Names

– Date of birth

– Documment: any means of identification or press 7, 9 times e.g 777777777.

– state of residence

– country etc.

8.) Check your details and click register.

9.) A mail will be sent to your email for verification, go to your email, and click on the link which will navigate you to the page where all D9 Affiliate packages

are displayed.

10.) Choose the one you’ll like to register for. I recommend gold trader plus.

11.) Pay via bitcoin and your done.

NOTE:

Investments from STARTER pack to TRADER GOLD pack requires you to refer to earn more from the system while at TRADER GOLD PLUS pack referral is not necessary for those who just want to invest and earn on their investment only. If you would like to earn from D9 club without referring anyone, TRADER GOLD PLUS is the package to register on. There is room for UPGRADE from one package to another.

YOU CAN ACTIVATE YOUR ACCOUNT USING ANY OF THE FOLLOWING METHODS:

==================================================================

.After registering with D9 Club you will receive an email and from the email, you will be redirected to D9 Club website where you can buy packs, so you need to have already, a payment processor with money…WE SUGGEST BITCOIN.

.If you donot have the bitcoin right away, you can later login to your D9 back office and go to store and buy the pack that you want. Note that there are some fees so we suggest that you load more bitcoin in your bitcoin wallet. For example for pack gold + (2046 USD), load 2160 USD in bitcoin.

– OR –

You can ask your upline or an existing D9 Club member with sufficient funds in their back office to assist you activate your account or upgrade your packs by following

the simple steps below:

.Look for “To Seek” button; enter the new member Login ID and then click on “To Seek”. It will display the new member’s full names used for registration.

.Next, place the cursor on the name; it will bring a picture or an image like a human below. Click on the image, it will display the Transfer and Activate window.

.Click on the “Activate” tab to bring out the various packages – as Upgrade Start, Upgrade Trader Bronze, Upgrade Trader Silver, Upgrade Trader Gold and Upgrade Trader

Gold+. Click on the “Activate” button below the package paid for. Instantly, you will be sent a congratulatory message on the platform for successful registration.

ACCOUNT AUTHENTICATION WITH GOOGLE AUTHENTICATOR

=================================================

To prevent hacking D9 clube has introduced an authentication program called google authenticator.

1.) Access your D9 clube back office from your android or ipone

2.) Click on “safety” from the list of menu on the left side of the page.

3.) Click on google and download the app either for android or iphone.

4.) Install app on your phone via google play and click on begin.

5.) open your account again on another device e.g laptop or tablet and click on the “safety” menu

6.) Now click on “scan bar code” button on the google authenticator app on your phone to scan the QR code on the “safety” page in your backoffice on a laptop or other device.

7.) Copy the code generated from QR scan and enter it into the token field to activate your account.

The reason for this is to prevent your account from getting hacked.

WHY SHOULD REGISTER WITH US ON D9 CLUBE

========================================

I’m a participant in the business and I have the Zeal for the business cause it is paying and it is real

I give my team all the support they need and deal with them sincerely cause I understand that when my team grows, I grow in the Business.

I am willing to visit you and help you talk to your potential downlines, show them my proof of earnings.

We have created our own fully explained DVD material that explains D9 clube for those who register with us. This material can be used to recruit people, used as a

presentation material in seminars. just to list a few. D9 clube is real and paying.

WATCH THESE VIDEOS

===================

D9 Clube Presentation | D9 Clube Sports Trading English Presentation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK9k-cG25xQ

D9 Clube Presentation English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkLCFLxjKJA

To download videos, you can copy video link and paste on: http://en.savefrom.net/

CONTACT INFORMATION:

=======================

Mr. Matthew Oyekanmi

+2348035688971

+2348055947565

Whatapp: +2348035688971

https://office.d9clube.com/p/providence3

http://providencesecret.com/d9club.html

Thank you for taking your time to read this post. I hope to hear or read from you soon. Have a Good Day

