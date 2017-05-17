Zenith Bank Mobile Money transfer USSD Short Code *966# has indeed made Banking transaction in Nigeria very convenient.



With the Zenith Bank Mobile Money transfer USSD Short Code *966#, account holders can now customers easily transfer money to other Zenith bank customers and even to customers of other banks in Nigeria.

Transfer funds conveniently using the Bank Mobile Money Short Code *966#, you need to register first from a registered number associated with your bank account.

== >> Dial *966*Amount*Account Number# (e.g. *966*1000*1234567890#) from the phone number you registered with Zenith Bank, then follow the on-screen prompts.

