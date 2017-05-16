Are you an entrepreneur or investor searching where to invest your hard earn money with good returns?

If it is investment opportunities in Nigeria you are looking for, then below some smart investment opportunities in Nigeria that you can leverage on.

Livestock Farming

This is one of the fastest growing business opportunities in Nigeria especially with the federal government’s ban on the importation of live or frozen poultry beds. It’s generally a booming business in Nigeria and with the 170+ millions mouths to feed, there will always be demand for livestock. The major challenges of this venture are lack of technical know-how and use of crude equipment, which hampers the industry’s growth, however if you have the adequate knowledge and patience to nurture this venture, you will reap immensely.Sewing Specialized Uniforms

There are over 500 schools (crèche, primary and secondary) in Lagos alone and that number is still on the increase. These schools need uniforms and you can be the one to provide that. Aside educational institutions, individuals and corporate institutions also need uniforms for security personnel and staff, even military, paramilitary and non-paramilitary organizations need uniforms. You can position yourself to supply these uniforms and make good money from it.

Real Estate

People are always going to need homes, apartments, residences, office spaces etc. Rather than piling your money up in the bank, invest in real estate. You can buy a land in a good location, give it time to appreciate and sell at a much higher price, or rent out an existing property. If you don’t want to go through the ups and downs of running a real estate development business,you can simply invest the development of shopping malls, residential apartments, events and conference halls etc. Some real estate consulting firms that can help with this are Cappa D’Alberto, Whitebricks, Propertylink Real Estate Investment Limited, Elegant Court etc.

Daycare Center

It is surprising that more people are not leveraging on this business opportunity considering the increasing demand for quality child daycare services. Both parents are now working harder to generate enough income to keep the family going, thus increasing the demand for these daycare services. Yes there are a number of daycare centers but not many are of the exceptional and reassuring quality most parents are looking for, that’s why many parents will rather leave their children with a relative. You can leverage on this and come into this venture with exceptional service, recommendations and quality to help you stand out positively. You can start small as a small-scale babysitting service or nanny agency and expand to a full-scale childcare center.

Credit: Jumia Travel

