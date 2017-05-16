Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Discover 4 Smart Investment Opportunities in Nigeria
Are you an entrepreneur or investor searching where to invest your hard earn money with good returns?
If it is investment opportunities in Nigeria you are looking for, then below some smart investment opportunities in Nigeria that you can leverage on.
This is one of the fastest growing business opportunities in Nigeria especially with the federal government’s ban on the importation of live or frozen poultry beds. It’s generally a booming business in Nigeria and with the 170+ millions mouths to feed, there will always be demand for livestock. The major challenges of this venture are lack of technical know-how and use of crude equipment, which hampers the industry’s growth, however if you have the adequate knowledge and patience to nurture this venture, you will reap immensely.Sewing Specialized Uniforms
There are over 500 schools (crèche, primary and secondary) in Lagos alone and that number is still on the increase. These schools need uniforms and you can be the one to provide that. Aside educational institutions, individuals and corporate institutions also need uniforms for security personnel and staff, even military, paramilitary and non-paramilitary organizations need uniforms. You can position yourself to supply these uniforms and make good money from it.
People are always going to need homes, apartments, residences, office spaces etc. Rather than piling your money up in the bank, invest in real estate. You can buy a land in a good location, give it time to appreciate and sell at a much higher price, or rent out an existing property. If you don’t want to go through the ups and downs of running a real estate development business,you can simply invest the development of shopping malls, residential apartments, events and conference halls etc. Some real estate consulting firms that can help with this are Cappa D’Alberto, Whitebricks, Propertylink Real Estate Investment Limited, Elegant Court etc.
Daycare Center
It is surprising that more people are not leveraging on this business opportunity considering the increasing demand for quality child daycare services. Both parents are now working harder to generate enough income to keep the family going, thus increasing the demand for these daycare services. Yes there are a number of daycare centers but not many are of the exceptional and reassuring quality most parents are looking for, that’s why many parents will rather leave their children with a relative. You can leverage on this and come into this venture with exceptional service, recommendations and quality to help you stand out positively. You can start small as a small-scale babysitting service or nanny agency and expand to a full-scale childcare center.
Credit: Jumia Travel
Leave a Reply