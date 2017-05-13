How to Transfer Money Via UBA Mobile Money Short Code *919#

Like other major banks in Nigeria The United Bank of Africa UBA has also lunched its own USSD short code for ease transfer of money to UBA account holders, buy GSM airtime and to customers of other banks in Nigeria.

To use the UBA bank mobile banking short code *919#, you need to register first from a registered number associated with your bank account.

• Dial *919# from on your mobile phone. Follow the on-screen command, Get your PIN and start using UBA mobile USSD banking.

NOTE: I believe you’ve registered by now. To check UBA account balance on your phone, dial *919*00# – your balance will be displayed on your screen.

