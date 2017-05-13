How to Transfer Money via First Bank USSD *894# Quick Codes

With First bank Nigeria plc USSD *894# Quick codes you can do a lot of instant banking transaction on the go via your mobile phone right from the comfort of your room.

The First bank Nigeria plc USSD *894# Quick codes will enable you transfer money, checking of account balance and buying GSM airtime.

The First bank Nigeria plc USSD *894# Quick codes was lunched recently by First Bank Nigeria plc to enable all its customers conveniently transfer money to both First bank account holders and to other bank accounts holders in Nigeria via their mobile phones.

To Transfer money using the First bank Nigeria plc USSD *894# Quick codes please follow the steps below.

TRANSFER TO FIRST BANK AND OTHER BANK ACCOUNT HOLDERS

STEP ONE ==> Dial *894*AMOUNT*NUBAN ACCOUNT NUMBER# and send.

e.g. *894*1000*1234567890# from the mobile number registered with the Bank.

STEP TWO==> Select beneficiaries Bank and enter your 4 Digit ATM Card PIN if this is your first transaction and also create a 5-digit code that will be used to complete transfers.

STEP THREE ==> Press Send and wait for Wait for feedback that says transaction is successful

