With gtbank mobile banking USSD short code *737# you can do a lot of instant banking transaction on the go via your mobile phone right from the comfort of your room.

The Gtbank USSD short code *737# will enable you transfer money, checking of account balance, buying GSM airtime and paying for services like STARTIME monthly subscription.

The code *737# was lunched recently by Guaranty Trust Bank plc to enable all its customers conveniently transfer money to both GTBank account holders and to other bank accounts holders in Nigeria via their mobile phones.

To Transfer money using the gtbank mobile banking USSD short code *737#, follow the steps below.

TRANSFER TO GTBANK ACCOUNT HOLDER

STEP ONE ==> Dial *737*1*Amount*NUBAN Account No# e.g. *737*1*1000*1234567890# from the mobile number registered with the Bank.

STEP TWO==> Enter last four digits of your GTBank Naira MasterCard to authenticate the transaction.

STEP THREE ==> Wait for the transaction to be completed.

TRANSFER FROM GTBANK TO OTHER BANK ACCOUNT HOLDER

STEP ONE ==> Dial *737*2*Amount*NUBAN Account No# from the mobile number registered with the Bank.

STEP TWO ==> Select recipient’s bank (FBN, Access, Zenith, UBA & DBN)

STEP THREE ==> Enter last four digits of your GTBank Naira MasterCard.

==> Wait for the transaction to be completed.

You will receive debit alert once the transfer is successful.

PLEASE NOTE:

==> The USSD short code *737# service will only work with mobile phone number that is linked to your account

==> GTBank transfer charges are applied.

==> The account name of beneficiary will be displayed for you before you enter the last four digits of your debit card. This lets you verify that you’re not sending money to a wrong account.

== >> If you’re using same phone number on your savings and current account, your current account will be debited.

