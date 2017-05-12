Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Nigeria is Global Leader in Export of Yam, Melon, Cocoa,Yam — NEPC
DESPITE the poor infrastructure, lack of finance and poor power supply, Nigeria has been ranked as global leader in the export of seven agricultural produce, namely yams, cassava, melon, kola nut, sorghum and shea nut. Disclosing this in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, harped on the importance of streamlining the procedures and documentation of exports.
Awolowo who spoke at a business seminar on ‘provision of a seamless logistics service as a panacea for economic growth,’ said that there are 22 steps to exporting goods and lengthy and cumbersome procedures tend to add to cost of doing business.
He opined that opportunities available in non-oil export will remain a mirage if the issue of procedures and documentations remained cumbersome, adding that the dominance of oil revenue is changing around the world adding that attentions are being shifted to non-oil export.Awolowo stated, “trade dynamics are evolving, competition for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and easier ways of doing business are increasingly impacting trade relations.”
Explaining further, the NEPC boss noted that the council has stepped up efforts at encouraging private investors to build export warehouses to serve as one stop shop for non-oil exports, adding that the availability of all relevant inspection and certification agencies under the same roof will also reduce cost.
In his opening remarks, convener of the conference, Mr. Ali Shobande, said that the move to establish an export terminal at the Lilipond in Apapa was to further reduce the cost incurred by exporters in the course of their businesses.
vanguard
