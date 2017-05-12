KUDI Capital Management Ltd has disclosed plans to roll out various loan products targeted at the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs and other individuals in the country.

It further announced the public launch of kudimoney.com, a fully licensed online lending platform that offers unsecured personal loans to consumers in Nigeria.

With the new development, the company said that SMEs and other credit worthy borrowers can apply for fixed-rate, no-fee personal loans of up to N1,000,000 over a six month period. Evolutionary current and savings accounts

Speaking on the product, the founder, Babs Ogundeyi said that, “over the next few months, Kudimoney.com will be rolling out various innovative loan products targeted at both individuals and SMEs.

The company has also applied for a banking license from Central Bank of Nigeria to officially become an online bank offering revolutionary current and savings accounts to all Kudimoney customers.”

According to Ogundeyi “applicants are assessed to receive an immediate credit decision, followed by automated verification steps for final approval.’’

The company was launched to remedy the challenges of access to short term credit. Kudimoney.com, according to the promoter is positioned to quickly establish itself as a platform of choice for consumer lending in Nigeria with over 5,000 registered Kudimoney customers in Nigeria.

