The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammed Sanusi II and Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, have commended First City Monument Bank, FCMB Limited for its support for export trade in the country, describing it as laudable and impressive.

Speaking at a Zero-oil forum organised by the bank in conjunction with NEPC, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and 3T Impex Trade Academy, in Kano, they said the initiative would go a long way to assist the growth of businesses and activities of the government, particularly in its bid to diversify the nation’s economy through the Zero-oil strategy.The forum, the fourth in the bank’s series, was themed, “Financial Inclusion for Non-oil Exports Growth.” It was aimed at further empowering and enhancing the capacity of its customers and other stakeholders on the rudiments and benefits of export trade and how FCMB could provide support, such as direct export financing, refinancing and re-discounting of sales contracts/invoice (pre-shipment and post-shipment financing) for agro commodities, solid minerals and other non-oil resources. Speaking at the event, Emir Sanusi urged Nigerians engaged in export trade to move beyond primary products by focusing on the exportation of processed products, which will go a long way to add value to their businesses and the country in general.

