Nature has given us what it takes to conquer hunger, poverty and unemployed if Nigerians can only take animal farming serious. It contributes to economic growth. Taking livestock farming serious promotes self-employment to Snail meat is a good source of protein. It is rich in iron and calcium, but low in fat and cholesterol compared to other animal protein sources like poultry, pigs, cow and goat. They are environmental-friendly, because, unlike pigs and poultry, neither snail nor its droppings has offensive odour. Snails can also be reared in the backyard.

Animal Consultant/Managing Director, Jovana Farms, Prince Onnebuna said that snail meat is a delicacy and it is easier to sell. Snail meat is white meat with a difference: It is similar in taste and texture to that of seafood; but unlike seafood, it is characteristically organic. It is clearly a preferable table meat from the health point of view and is increasingly recommended by nutritionists, especially for the elderly and people living with chronic diseases that require modified diets.Onnebuna said that with greater consumer awareness of the implications of high cholesterol levels in the blood and the possible association of increased incidence of heart attacks, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases, the demand for snail meat in the local and international market has been growing.

According to him, “Snail farming in Nigeria was given little attention until recently when the price of proteins of animal origin became too expensive for the average Nigerian. So, its management is simple and cheap compared to piggery, fishery and poultry and it requires little experience. Serious attention has now been given to commercial snail farming. However, Archachatina marginata is the most popular and viable edible snail breed for profitable production.

As Nigeria explores possible areas of diversifying its economy to rake in more foreign exchange, the country should take a closer look at archachatina marginata giant snails. The animal resource is available in high quantity but has remained largely untapped and unutilized. Demand for this snail specie in the local and international market is very encouraging.

At Jovana farms, we breed and raise snails naturally on free range method to produce our high quality snail meat for events and 18-months old snail breeders suitable for people who would like to start their own snail farms. We deliver year round on our weekly route to stores, cold rooms, markets, top class restaurants, individuals and export. For export snails are killed by dipping them into hot water in an aerated position and boiled for 13-25 minutes. After cooling, the flesh is scooped out of the shell and the edible portions chopped out.

Vanguard

