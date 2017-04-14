What do you know about London except for Tower, Big Ben and double-decker? Unfortunately, most tourists limit themselves only with these and a couple of others sights. There is no wonder, since London is huge and fussy city, and an ordinary visitor may get lost in the variety of places and options. Nevertheless, London is the must-to-visit city, so buy cheap first class to London, land in the Heathrow airport and welcome to the capital of the UK!

1. Tower of London

An imposing 11th-century fortress is the place to start with. The queues are enormous in the afternoon, therefore go through the Crown Jewels to avoid them. It is recommended to buy a Twilight Tour within which the spookiest sides of the Tower will be shown.

2. Thames River

The next point is the Thames River. Take a walk along its south bank. During this walk started from the Westminster underground, you will enjoy the views of Big Ben, go through Westminster Bridge, and face the remarkable Houses of Parliament. And it is not the end of marvelous stroll. The final point of the route offers a set of prominent sights including the London Eye, Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and the Southbank Centre.

3. British Museum

British Museum contains so much valuables that a name “vault” suits it much better. It may take several hours to cover the entire trip in the majestic British Museum. However, treasures are not introduced alone in the museum. Your attention will be definitely overtaken by the Lewis Chessmen, the Mummy of Katebet and the Rosetta Stone.

4. It is time to tea

Would you like to experience the pure English tradition of drinking tea and eating dainty sandwiches, which was an attribute of upper class in old times? Such tea establishments as the Goring or the Ritz will provide you with the classic experience of this astonishing tradition.

5. Museums of South Kensington

The world known museums are located in a very narrow piece of area in the wealthy neighbourhood of South Kensington. It is highly recommended to experience the “Lates” provided by the Victoria & Albert or the Science Museum on a monthly basis. This option includes the opening of museums in the evening accompanied with music and snacks to supplement your trip across the exhibits. The third of the trio, the Natural History Museum, museum, offers its special kind of entertainment called Dino Snores sleepover.

6. London Village

Despite the fact that London is the state-of-the-art city, it has many charming hidden corners, which differ vastly from the 21st-century lifestyle. Hampstead is the London’s area, which offers you a relaxed and local environment of a village. It is also known as the Hampstead Village famous for cobbled alleys, bourgeois boutiques and the Garden Gate pub, located in a cottage built in 19th-century.

7. Long live the Queen

I think that the trip to London cannot be deemed complete without visiting the Royals. The best time to see the Queen is August and September, since the Queen is on vacation. And the easiest way to observe a sovereign ceremony is to attend the Changing of the Guard. It is recommended to arrive early to take a comfortable place with a good view.

8. Night out in Soho

The Soho area deserves a special attention of yours. Nowadays, it is a fashionable place of media offices and upmarket restaurants. Nevertheless, until 1980s this site was a base of London’s sex industry. In ancient time, it was remembered as a bohemian quarter. Currently, Soho represents a perfect place for tourists offering a lot of entertainments and features, which are an integral part of London life.

It is a short list of what to do in London and the full list does not even exist. Have no restrains and enjoy the life of London at your own choice.

