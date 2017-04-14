Leptigen is a pill for weight loss, which, according to the manufacturer’s claims, has the clinically studied ingredients. The name Leptigen derives from the hormone leptin, which saturates hunger, promotes appetite loss and helps regulating energy.

The product contains 2 patented ingredients – Meratrim and ChromeMate. Both these ingredients have no evidence of real effect and can even bring the adverse side effects:

– Dizziness and headaches

– Nausea

– Liver damage and irregularities of heart.

Considering that green tea extract and caffeine, which are the basis ingredients, are rather cheap, the cost of the product is rather high – $109.35. I.e., that the patented components are the most expensive.

There are not many customer feedbacks online, therefore, it is rather difficult to prove the efficiency of the product. Nevertheless, the majority of the available comments relate to negative results of Leptigen.

If you need a weight loss product, look at the following alternatives, which may be more productive than the one above.

Brilliant Garcinia Cambogia by 18Nutrition

Brilliant Garcinia Cambogia is a weight loss product containing an extract of Garcinia Cambogia Fruit. This tropical fruit has benefits for losing weight and is quite popular in the USA. Being a component of Brilliant Garcinia Cambogia pills, it acts like hydroxycitric acid blocking the fat formation in the body. In addition, this ingredient reduces the level of serum leptin, triglycerides, cholesterol. According to clinical studies, no adverse side effects were reported. The cost of these weight loss pills is $35.99.

In conclusion, it should be noted that the sales of these pills increase mostly due to the weight loss efficiency and absence of body damage.

Acai Berry Supreme

Acai Berry Supreme is another natural supplement for losing weight. Its major ingredient, extract of Acai berry, has a significant set of nutrients and provides an antioxidant effect. This extract only contains vitamins B, C, E, fiber, calcium, iron, amino and fatty acids. There is not much information about the losing weight effect of Acai Berry Supreme. Besides, no training or diet program is provided to the product, although, any successful diet product is accompanied with low-calorie ration and training program.

Sletrokor

Sletrokor is a diet pill, which helps increase metabolism, decrease hunger, reduce blood pressure, support cholesterol and provides many other beneficial effects. The product contains natural components without any fillers or stimulants. The list of its ingredients includes Aloe Vera, Garcinia Cambogia, Magnesium Stearate, Legume Protein Concentrate, Cider Vinegar and other natural items. In addition to a winning weight loss formula, Sletrokor provides other health benefits such as control of blood sugar and fat. The cost of such magnificent effect is $35.99 only.

