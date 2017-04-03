Going to another country secretly hoping to bump into your soul mate – why not? Every trip is an adventure and everything can happen while you are on the road,especially if you travel solo. People set out for solo trips for different reasons. Some don’t have a companion, some decide to experience the benefits of traveling alone, while some want to find love in a new country. Although it may seem naive and romantic, believe it or not,couples that met each other being on a trip are pretty numerous. Here is, according to experts from natalydate.com, why your solo trip is a great opportunity to make new friends and start a romantic relationship.

Status “solo” attracts people

When people find out you travel alone, they immediately feel more open. Maybe, it makes them feel this way because you approached them, not somebody else. Also, they are more willing to communicate with you since they are not afraid of being judged by your companions.

If you want to meet new people, you should open yourself for communication. It should be your inner desire that will attract those people. And your behavior also matters. If you go to the bar, don’t take a table for one but sit at the bar. By doing so, you get a chance to meet locals as well as other solo travelers. If you’re a self-conscious person or an introvert, it’s your opportunity to overcome your shyness by real-life training. Sitting at the bar, you can start a conversation with a stranger by commenting on food or saying something about the atmosphere. If you don’t spot anyone interesting, you are always free to eat your dinner and leave the pub.

Of course, you want to explore the city you are in and it’s better to do it on your own. Wandering about the city or town on your own, you’ll be able to get to know the place better. However, after silently contemplating even the most beautiful architecture and visiting the most fascinating museums, you’ll want to socialize. When you travel in a group, you always have interlocutors by your side. When you go on a trip alone, you have to look for interlocutors yourself. So, where can one meet people in a new city?

Social events or festivals

Street and art festivals are very popular these days and you can become a part of one in your city (cities) you’re staying. Festivals are not only about entertainment, they are about making new friends and finding people with similar interests. Like-minded people mean easy communication and never-ending topics for discussion. Besides, you can meet somebody to fall in love with during such events.

Transport

Since you’re going to travel from town to town, you’ll spend a good chunk of time on public transport. Although you might usually listen to music in the headsets when on public transport, don’t do that when you travel solo but try to strike up a conversation with your neighbors. Your seatmate could have been the love of your life but you didn’t exchange a single word. In order not to regret the lost opportunity, start a small talk. If there is a connection between you, you can continue your communication. If you don’t feel any chemistry or your neighbor is not that interesting, once your bus or train arrives at its destination, you’ll say goodbye for good. So, just initiate a conversation and don’t care about the outcome.

Neighborhoods

They say if you want to feel the spirit of a particular city or learn cultural specifics of a particular country, you should turn off the road and go where locals hang out. You should try to become a local for a while in order to see the world through their eyes. Locals always have something to tell you. Just break the ice and be ready to get the inside information.

(Visited 130 times, 1 visits today)