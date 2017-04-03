Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Traveling Solo: Meet New People, Find Love
Going to another country secretly hoping to bump into your soul mate – why not? Every trip is an adventure and everything can happen while you are on the road,especially if you travel solo. People set out for solo trips for different reasons. Some don’t have a companion, some decide to experience the benefits of traveling alone, while some want to find love in a new country. Although it may seem naive and romantic, believe it or not,couples that met each other being on a trip are pretty numerous. Here is, according to experts from natalydate.com, why your solo trip is a great opportunity to make new friends and start a romantic relationship.
Status “solo” attracts people
When people find out you travel alone, they immediately feel more open. Maybe, it makes them feel this way because you approached them, not somebody else. Also, they are more willing to communicate with you since they are not afraid of being judged by your companions.
If you want to meet new people, you should open yourself for communication. It should be your inner desire that will attract those people. And your behavior also matters. If you go to the bar, don’t take a table for one but sit at the bar. By doing so, you get a chance to meet locals as well as other solo travelers. If you’re a self-conscious person or an introvert, it’s your opportunity to overcome your shyness by real-life training. Sitting at the bar, you can start a conversation with a stranger by commenting on food or saying something about the atmosphere. If you don’t spot anyone interesting, you are always free to eat your dinner and leave the pub.
Of course, you want to explore the city you are in and it’s better to do it on your own. Wandering about the city or town on your own, you’ll be able to get to know the place better. However, after silently contemplating even the most beautiful architecture and visiting the most fascinating museums, you’ll want to socialize. When you travel in a group, you always have interlocutors by your side. When you go on a trip alone, you have to look for interlocutors yourself. So, where can one meet people in a new city?
Social events or festivals
Street and art festivals are very popular these days and you can become a part of one in your city (cities) you’re staying. Festivals are not only about entertainment, they are about making new friends and finding people with similar interests. Like-minded people mean easy communication and never-ending topics for discussion. Besides, you can meet somebody to fall in love with during such events.
Transport
Since you’re going to travel from town to town, you’ll spend a good chunk of time on public transport. Although you might usually listen to music in the headsets when on public transport, don’t do that when you travel solo but try to strike up a conversation with your neighbors. Your seatmate could have been the love of your life but you didn’t exchange a single word. In order not to regret the lost opportunity, start a small talk. If there is a connection between you, you can continue your communication. If you don’t feel any chemistry or your neighbor is not that interesting, once your bus or train arrives at its destination, you’ll say goodbye for good. So, just initiate a conversation and don’t care about the outcome.
Neighborhoods
They say if you want to feel the spirit of a particular city or learn cultural specifics of a particular country, you should turn off the road and go where locals hang out. You should try to become a local for a while in order to see the world through their eyes. Locals always have something to tell you. Just break the ice and be ready to get the inside information.
Leave a Reply