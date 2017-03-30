Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Recent Trends in Mobile Applications
The past year 2016 can be called really successful for developers of mobile applications. We saw a lot of interesting ideas in design and development, which appealed not only to users, but also to the developers themselves. This only fuels interest in the fact that the sphere of IT will show the world of mobile applications in 2017. We tried to learn about the modern and fashion trends, so now we are happy to share this information with you.You can also amaze one of those beautiful brides stars women with some of those technologies!
A new word in entertainment: VR
It all started with Pokemon Go. Do you remember this hype? And a crowd of enthusiastic geeks in Central Park, catchingheroes of popular Japanese animation with the help of their smartphones? Yes, the application lost its popularity as rapidly as it soared into the top lists of the apple store, but it leaved its mark on the digital entertainment market.
According to statistics, devices such as Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard are becoming more popular and popular every day.
The technology of augmented reality is constantly being improved, so new opportunities appear every day, including for mobile applications. Perhaps in 2017 we will see how the augmented reality will be effectively used for users of smartphones and tablets.
In the meantime, you can just catch Pikachu at your pleasure!
Machine learning is introduced into the business
Mobile applications, in which neural networks are involved, have become very popular in 2016. Among them, we can distinguish Prisma, Faby, MSQRD and FindFace. All of them are united by one thing: they are created for our entertainment. But now the developers are ready to go further.
Since the beginning of this year, developers of mobile applications and experts on neural networks began to receive requests from major players in the business. Someone has realized that part of the tasks for conducting commercial activities can be transferred to the AI, in order to save their time and resources. In addition, it can be a great idea for a startup.
But these are just projects, since the use of neural networks in mobile applications means constant work on improving the AIalgorithm. The developers will not be able to do the work to real terms, so for now, IT specialists will have to find the best option for working on neural networks in mobile applications.
But who knows, maybe this year your smartphone will be able to sell donuts even better than you?
New video streaming services
Surely you also like to watch videos on YouTube or Twitch.tv? Perhaps you are even a streamer? Well, we have good news for you. The growing interest in live videos from users has forced Facebook to create its own service for streaming, but this does not end there. The developers assure us, that this year we will be able to use a lot of new, improved applications for video channels. Most likely, we are waiting for a clear separation of interests. Do you like to cook? So here is an application for live video with cooking. Do you like airsoft? Now you can watch other fans of airsoftwith the narrow-profile services of streaming.
And this is only preliminary information, because the year 2017 has just begun! We will meet a lot of cool new products and trends in the world of mobile applications, be sure.
