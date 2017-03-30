Naijabizcom.com brings you Dollar to Naira Rate today March 30/3/ 2017. Today’s Naira Black Market Exchange Rates. Dollar to Naira. Pounds to Naira. Euros to Naira.

Nigeria’s Parallel Market daily Exchange rate, a compilation of the price of the Naira against three major currencies in the world.

Below are the prevalent Dollar,Euro and Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rates for Lagos. Actual rates may vary slightly based on vendor. Rates are updated during the day as they change.

LAGOS PARALLEL MARKET EXCHANGE RATES Dollar To Naira Black Market Exchange Rates Today 30/3/2017 NAIRA US DOLLAR POUNDS EURO BUY/SELL BUY/SELL BUY/SELL 30/3/2017 377 / 383 455 / 465 400 / 410 29/3/2017 372/383 455 / 471* 390 / 415* 28/3/2017 375 / 380* 460 / 470* 425 / 435*

