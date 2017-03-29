How much Naira to dollar today exchange rate black market is the same as parallel market exchange rate of 1 Nigeria NGN to US $ and vice versa.

Naijabizcom.com brings you Nigeria’s Parallel Market daily Exchange rate, a compilation of the price of the Naira against three major currencies in the world.

Below are the prevalent Dollar,Euro and Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rates for Lagos. Actual rates may vary slightly based on vendor. Rates are updated during the day as they change.

DOLLAR, EURO,POUNDS TO NAIRA EXCHANGE RATES TODAY 29/3/2017 Dollar To Naira Black Market Exchange Rates Today 28/3/2017 NAIRA US DOLLAR POUNDS EURO BUY/SELL BUY/SELL BUY/SELL 29/3/2017 372/383 455 / 471* 390 / 415* 28/3/2017 375 / 380* 460 / 470* 425 / 435* 27/3/2017 370 / 385 460 / 470 425 / 435

