Music diva, Beyonce, is expecting a set of twins with her rapper husband Jay-z. She made this known via an instagram post that has since gone on to shatter a long standing record.

From the moment she shared the photo, social media has gone haywire, with many feeling it was long overdue being that the only child the power-couple have is 5-year old Blue-Ivy.

The Instagram post has skyrocketed to become the most liked image on the photo-sharing platform of all time and claiming the Guinness World Record. In under eight hours, according to CNET, the photo, in which a pregnant Bey cradles her belly in front of a profusion of flowers, has gathered a total of 6,954,225 likes, and over 350,000 comments.

The “Single Ladies” singer captioned the picture with these words “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the post reads. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé’s announcement of her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards also broke social media records, generating the most Tweets per second (8,868) of any event to date.

