Deadline for Application: 30th June 2017

The World Food Prize invites nominations from the individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity, or availability of food in the world.

The World Food Prize is a $250,000(N80 Million) award formally presented at the Laureate Award Ceremony in mid-October, on or around World Food Day, in conjunction with the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium.

Eligibility Criteria

Nominees must be under the age of 40 (40th birthday not reached before World Food Day, October 16, of the year in which the award is presented).

Nominees must be actively working in the discipline, research area, position, or on the project(s) for which they are being recognized. They may be associated with a public or private educational, research or development organization or related entity.

Nominees remain eligible for consideration beyond the year of their nomination, at the discretion of the Award Jury, as long as the award criteria and age requirement are met.

The award is intended to be presented to one person. In unusual and rare circumstances, another person may share the award for pronounced collaborative efforts and achievement.

Who Can Nominate

Any individual or organization may submit a nomination. Nomination letters from organizations must be signed by an executive officer. Self-nominations will not be accepted.

Nominators should have a direct knowledge of the nominee’s work and should provide a number of specific examples, explaining how the nominee’s accomplishments align with the award criteria.

Letters of support may come from individuals or organizations with a direct knowledge or a basic understanding of the nominee’s work.

How to Apply

Required Nomination Documentation:

A concise statement (3000-word limit) explaining and describing:

the nominee’s work and accomplishments, with details and examples that illustrate several of the criteria specified for this award;

how, in doing this work, the nominee reflects the attributes demonstrated by Dr. Borlaug during his early career; and

the impact or results of the nominee’s work.

Nominee’s Curriculum Vitae or resume, including date of birth, country of origin, education, and professional background.

One (1) nomination letter and two (2) letters of support describing, explaining and emphasizing the main achievements of the nominee must be provided with the nomination. Due to the high volume of nominations, please do not submit more than two support letters.

Photos: A head shot of the nominee is required (minimum 300 dpi resolution); 2 additional action photos of the nominee at work may also be submitted.

All nominations must be submitted in English through online process.

For more information, please visit World Food Prize.

