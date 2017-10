244OgeKweFoli153

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has increased the transaction limit on its FirstMobile Lifestyle app to a maximum daily limit of N150,000.00 without the use of a token and a total daily transaction limit of N1 million with token.

Announcing the increase at the weekend, the bank said the development is aimed at boosting convenience and ease of banking as well as enhance customers’ digital banking experience in line with the its commitment to offer value-added services that suit the lifestyles of its customers.

FirstBank had launched it FirstMobile app as part of its drive to leverage evolving technology in providing cutting-edge banking services to its customers and the mobile banking app which is secure and easy to use, allows users to carry out banking transactions on the go from their mobile phones anywhere in the world.

The banking app comes with a user-defined transaction pin which is an extra security feature and customers can also perform the following actions on the enhanced app: Change Transaction PIN, Reset Transaction PIN, Synchronize token, and change their log in pin – mPIN.

With the integrated lifestyle mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to FirstBank accounts and other banks’ accounts; make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payments; cheque services including confirm cheque and stop cheque; flight booking; and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.

