The crises arising from the scarcity and subsequent high cost of kerosene has reached an alarming rate. FESTUS OKOROMADU in this report looks at the effects on the lives of average Nigerians, particularly the poor masses.

Statistics have shown that over 30 million Nigerian households use kerosene as cooking fuel; this is in addition to another 20 million that use the product for lighting up their homes.

Unfortunately, these set of Nigerians that use kerosene, either for cooking or lighting up their homes, have not been able to get the product, and those who are fortunate enough to get it have to pay a high cost for the product.

In the last few days Nigerians have experienced acute shortage and consequently, a hike in kerosene prices across the country, making a large population of the country which depend on the product to face untold hardships.

There have also been various media reports of the scarcity of kerosene in most parts of the country, painting a gloomy picture of the negative effects the scarcity of kerosene have on the masses. The story has remained the same from Calaber to Sokoto and from Lagos to Maiduguri.

Although, the chairman of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Mr Dapo Abiodun, was reported to have commended the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for ensuring a hitch-free supply of petroleum products across the country during the holiday season, it has also been revealed that the percentage supplied by his association and the NNPC has changed.

Speaking during a recent visit to the group managing director of the corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, Abiodun said, “In the past, we were importing 70 per cent of products while the NNPC was importing 30 per cent as it is their responsibility being the supplier of last resort. They moved to doing 50 per cent and by November, they were doing about 90 per cent of the volume.”

On the purpose of the visit, he said, “We have to come and appreciate them because in spite of the constraints that got them to take on the burden of increasing their importation from 30 per cent to 50 per cent and then 90 per cent, there were no hiccups, no queues, no shortage. We think the NNPC should be commended for that.”

National Bureau of Statistics data

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price of kerosene rose from N200 in May 2016 to over N300 per litre in July. The data from the agency further revealed that in November, Nigerians were paying as high as N328 per litre of kerosene.

But recent report shows that in Calaber, the product now sells for between N350 and N400 per litre, in Abuja the product is equally scarce as many filling stations visited do not have the products while roadside traders who sell the product offer it for between N300 to N400 per litre.

A kerosene merchant who gave his name as Mallam Aliu Mohammed, told LEADERSHIP that he gets his products from the black market and hence he cannot sell at government-regulated price. He disclosed that he has not been able to get products from the filling stations in the last one year and so decided to source for it through other means so long as consumers are ready to pay the price.

A house wife, Mary Okere, expressed surprise that the government would allow a product like kerosene which touch the lives of the poorest in the society to increase to such a level that it is practically out of their reach. According to her, a good number of Nigerians in the villages have resorted to the use of firewood for cooking.

The blame game

Meanwhile, the NNPC has accused the petroleum products marketers as being responsible for the scarcity of the product. In a telephone chat with LEADERSHIP, the group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said that the corporation is importing kerosene and supplementing it with local production. Ughamadu insisted that the marketers had refused to import products to complement the efforts of the corporation, hence the scarcity. He, however, pointed out that efforts were on to resolve the issues.

“Last week, we also held meetings with major marketers and depots petroleum marketers associations on the need to beef up products’ importations and supply which kerosene is part of,” he stated.

However, while the debate rages as to whether the NNPC or petroleum marketers are importing kerosene or producing locally, the poorest of the poorest who this government is out to protect with the payment of stipends of N5,000 per month may end up not being able to afford kerosene to cook or light up their homes. The implication is a continued deforestation of the country as the only alternative available to such persons most time is firewood which has its own health impli

