Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
NAFDAC Clears The Air On Seized ‘Plastic Rice’
Following last year’s seizure of consignment by the Nigerian Customs suspected to be ‘plastic rice’, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) last week clear the air on the seizure, saying that the product was not fit for consumption.
The Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni said, based on laboratory result, the rice was found contaminated with micro-organisms above permissible limit. She revealed this at a joint briefing with the Comptroller General (CG) Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali.
Speaking on the quality of the suspected fake rice consignment, Oni said the product branded “Best Tomato Rice” was in 25kg pack size “without NAFDAC number, no batch number, no date markings and no details of the manufacturer.” She said the preliminary result of the analysis was first conveyed to the Minister for Health, Professor Issac Adewole while awaiting the comprehensive result.
Oni explained that the rice was tested based on 14 parameters which are: Floating – Negative, sedimentation- Positive, cooking- Normal, Odour-normal, colour- off-white grains, moisture 13 per cent (within specification), pre-ashing- normal, ash- 0.6 per cent (within specification) , lead and cadmium- not detected.
Others are: Aerobic mesophillic count- 2x10cfu (above maximum limits), mould- 5.1x10cfu (within specification), Coli form- 7.5x10cfu (above maximum limits), E-coli- “Based on the above laboratory result, the product is not plastic, but rice contaminated with micro-organisms above permissible limit. Hence the seized rice consignment is unsatisfactory and therefore unwholesome for human consumption. The consignment upon handover by the Nigeria Customs Service shall be destroyed,” she said.
She, however, assured that the agency would continue to partner with the Customs to intensify vigilance and surveillance activities at all entry ports and boarders in the country.
Earlier, the CG Customs, Col. Ali explained that the consignment was intercepted based on credible intelligence received from the Office of the National Security Adviser, stating that large consignments of plasticized rice were said to be shipped from the far East to Africa.
The CG, who spoke through the Deputy CG in charge of Tariff and Trade, Umaru Iya Abubakar. Said, “As the largest market for imported rice in Africa, Customs took the alert seriously and charged officers to watch out for such imports that do not conform with regulatory requirements,” he said.
Leave a Reply