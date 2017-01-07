The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arraigned two Chinese nationals before Justice Mohammed Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on two-count charge of storing and exporting prohibited items.

The suspected Chinese smugglers, Shu Xiang Quan and Wu Sheng He and one Nigerian, Ugochukwu Frank were arrested over plans to export tusks and unprocessed animal skin out of the country.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Ikeja, Jerry Attah, the three suspects have been remanded in Ikoyi Prison for trial. The statement also disclosed that the case has been adjourned to January 5th and 23rd, 2017 respectively.

Badejogbin David ESQ who led the legal team of the Nigeria Customs Service prayed that the court expedite the legal proceedings to serve as deterrent to others.

However, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Mamudu Haruna said the seized tusks and unprocessed animal skin would be handed over to the Nigeria Environment Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further action. He said his Unit would not relent in its effort in intercepting all contrabands from either going out or coming into the country.

It could be recalled that in the month under review, 126 different seizures were recorded comprising raw hide/skin, elephant tusks, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp and various general merchandise.

Meanwhile, the anti-smuggling arm of the Customs Service said it has generated a whooping N1.3 billion in the month of December 2016. Attah said the feat was achieved having intensified its anti-smuggling operations.

Giving a detailed account of how the revenue was generated, the command said it intercepted various contrabands with a duty paid value (DPV) of N894m while it generated N494 million from duty payments and demand notices on vehicles and other general goods.

The PRO said the intervention were from those that tried to beat the system from seaports, airport and border stations in the guise of false declaration, transfer of value.

