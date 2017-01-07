Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Customs Arraigns 2 Chinese, Nigerian For Illegal Exports
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arraigned two Chinese nationals before Justice Mohammed Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on two-count charge of storing and exporting prohibited items.
The suspected Chinese smugglers, Shu Xiang Quan and Wu Sheng He and one Nigerian, Ugochukwu Frank were arrested over plans to export tusks and unprocessed animal skin out of the country.
According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Ikeja, Jerry Attah, the three suspects have been remanded in Ikoyi Prison for trial. The statement also disclosed that the case has been adjourned to January 5th and 23rd, 2017 respectively.
Badejogbin David ESQ who led the legal team of the Nigeria Customs Service prayed that the court expedite the legal proceedings to serve as deterrent to others.
However, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Mamudu Haruna said the seized tusks and unprocessed animal skin would be handed over to the Nigeria Environment Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further action. He said his Unit would not relent in its effort in intercepting all contrabands from either going out or coming into the country.
It could be recalled that in the month under review, 126 different seizures were recorded comprising raw hide/skin, elephant tusks, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp and various general merchandise.
Meanwhile, the anti-smuggling arm of the Customs Service said it has generated a whooping N1.3 billion in the month of December 2016. Attah said the feat was achieved having intensified its anti-smuggling operations.
Giving a detailed account of how the revenue was generated, the command said it intercepted various contrabands with a duty paid value (DPV) of N894m while it generated N494 million from duty payments and demand notices on vehicles and other general goods.
The PRO said the intervention were from those that tried to beat the system from seaports, airport and border stations in the guise of false declaration, transfer of value.
Leave a Reply