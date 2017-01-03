Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Water Borehole Drillers In Nigeria Set To Hike Cost
The Association of Water Drillers and Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) has warned that costs of drilling borehole will go up due to high exchange rate used for procuring drilling equipment and other materials.
It has therefore strengthened its task force to monitor and supervise drilling activities in the country which will in turn reduce haphazard drilling of boreholes.
Its National President, Mr. Michael Ale, in a statement explained that regulation of borehole practice which involve standardisation, licensing, accreditation, training and enforcements of code of practice on anyone interested in drilling borehole in Nigeria are all within the ambit of the group.
Ale said: ”What is the justification in increasing borehole materials but decrease in the cost of borehole by respective clients? For financial sustainability and efficient borehole usage, it is important that Nigerians become price wise and not be deceived with low pricing of borehole project. Many boreholes drilled in Nigeria by non-professionals have contaminated our precious underground resources, thus resulting in illness for many innocent Nigerians.”
Ale urged the Federal Government to immediately invest in water quality survey involving testing of wells and boreholes.
Ale commended the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu for the launch of the PEWASH an instrument that will give all Nigerians access to safe drinking water.
He said: “Failure to coordinate activities of borehole drilling in Nigeria through non-implementation of regulatory instrument, encouraged uncoordinated pricing and use of substandard materials to the disadvantage of the unsuspecting customers. The Federal Ministry of Water Resources, with the assistance of many stakeholders, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has put up code of practice for borehole drilling in Nigeria and the document remains the valid guiding code for drilling companies in the country.
“AWDROP accepted the adoption of the implementation of the code for drilling companies, thus setting standard for their operation.
“The implementation of code of practice for all borehole operators was important for sustainable quality water provision in Nigeria. There is the need to partner with all stakeholders involved in drilling practices to imbibe the culture and practice of good design and safety during operation.”
Leave a Reply