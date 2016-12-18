The Federal Government of Nigeria has restructured the Youth Enterprise with Innovation in Nigeria (YouWin) programme into a multimedia-based programme, rebranded YouWinConnect!.

The new programme now has a sharper focus on supporting young entrepreneurs with fresh businesas management ideas for sustainability.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance read: “The transformation of the programme was in line with the promise made earlier in the year by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who initiated consultations with beneficiaries and other stakeholders of the programme for inputs that would improve the performance and sustainability of small and medium businesses start-ups by beneficiaries of the programme.”

She said the YouWinConnect! was designed “to support young entrepreneurs as they plan, start and grow their businesses by delivering to them enterprise management education and skills as well as Franchise Development Online, through radio and television.”

