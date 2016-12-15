On January 1, 2017, The Tony Elumelu Foundation will begin accepting applications for the third round of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme targeting to reach its 10-year, $100 million commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

The foundation says the application portal will be open until midnight (WAT), March 1, 2017. Entrepreneurs must complete the online application and selection is on a rolling basis, so early application is encouraged.

POWER: President Barack Obama of United States of America (right), Mr. Tony Elumelu (middle) and others discuss Africa’s power sector transformation during a tour of the Ubungo Power Plant near Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Monday.

TEF Founder Tony O. Elumelu said: “I believe the seeds we are planting through the Programme will transform Africa. Two years on, it is clear that we have found a key to unlocking Africa’s potential for economic transformation. As our entrepreneurs grow their own businesses and realise their ambitions, so too does the vision. We are showing what the African private sector can achieve; how hard work and enterprise can catalyze real, sustainable development.”

The Programme is designed to identify entrepreneurs that have the potential to grow their businesses and collectively generate 1,000,000 new jobs, that can contribute at least $10 billion in additional revenues to the African economy.

